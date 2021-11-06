‘I give up on these players’, shoots Manchester United legend at City’s ‘prom’ in the Premier League

Manchester United was dominated by Manchester City at Old Trafford, lost 2-0 and caused the revolt of Roy Keane, the club’s idol

O Manchester United returned to disappoint his fans in a classic. This Saturday (6), at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team was completely dominated by the rival Manchester City, fell 2-0, and caused the revolt of Roy Keane, the club’s idol in the 1990s and 2000s.

Currently a TV channel commentator sky sports, from England, the author of the goal of the decision of the Club World Cup 1999 against the palm trees he detonated the current squad at half-time when United went to the locker room, losing 2-0, and said he ‘gave up’ on Solskjaer’s team.

“Just before the break, City made it 2-0, they dominate possession and, in this move, De Gea and Shaw didn’t put enough pressure. They have to show intensity and put pressure on,” said the commentator, who fired next. “You keep hoping the team will come back to the game, like a boxer against the ropes, survive. I’ve been criticizing these players for a long time. I give up. I give up on these players.”

In this Saturday’s derby, United did not see the color of the ball in front of the rival. Guardiola’s team was much superior over the 90 minutes and built the score in the first half with an own goal scored by Bailly and another one scored by the Portuguese Bernardo Silva.

Right now, United is only in 5th place in the Premier League, outside the qualifying zone for the group stage of the next edition of UEFA Champions League.