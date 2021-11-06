I made a Pix to the wrong account. Can you cancel?

Everyone makes mistakes. When transferring money to an account, you may enter a wrong number. This error is fatal as the amount goes to a stranger’s account.

With Pix, it’s no different. It is the instant transfer tool created by the Central Bank and that has already caught popular taste. In one year of existence, it is already the main method of transactions in the country, surpassing TED, DOC, bank slips and checks added together. One of the reasons for such success is the speed of financial transactions. They happen in a maximum of 10 seconds.

However, can you cancel a transfer made to the wrong account? It’s very difficult, but it can happen.

How to proceed when making a Pix to the wrong account?

As previously reported, transactions made by this payment system take a maximum of 10 seconds. Therefore, after sending the money, you cannot cancel the transaction. The Central Bank claims that the only way to really cancel a Pix is ​​to ship it. It is necessary to check before clicking “go” the account number, agency and values.

If you have made the transfer to someone else’s account, which was not the purpose, the Central Bank’s suggestion is to contact the recipient so that he can refund the amount. In other words, it will be necessary to count on the honesty of others.

All financial institutions that use Pix deliver an option that allows them to send the amount back to the payer at no cost, which is a very simple and quick process.

Returns even to strangers?

Unfortunately not. The option that allows you to return the amount is only useful if you know or are able to talk to the owner of the account. If that’s not the case, unfortunately there is no official way to get the money back, you can just hope that the person has common sense and resend the Pix of their own free will.

The customer can even contact their financial institution to see if they can take action, but this does not guarantee that the amount will be refunded. Therefore, before terminating the operation, make sure that the data is correct, after all errors do happen.