Ian Matos, from diving, is admitted with severe lung infection – Sports

Olympic athlete of the diving US Rio Games in 2016, the paraense Ian Matos it is admitted with a severe lung infection in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. The information was disclosed by Giovanna Pedroso, Ian’s partner in Fluminense’s Olympic team.

“Hi guys, Ian is an Olympic diving athlete. Born in Belém, he came to Rio to pursue his career as an athlete here! Today Ian is hospitalized with a serious lung infection. Because of that, his sister and mother came from Belém to Rio in order to be closer to him,” wrote Giovanna.

An virtual kitty was launched to help the athlete’s family members to pay the costs of hospitalization. “They need help to cover the expenses, food, transport and everything else. So, we decided to create this kitty!! Any help is welcome”, added Giovanna.

Ian, 32 years old, was born in Muaná and was an athlete on the Brazilian national team, also participating in the World Water Sports (2015 and 2017), World Cup (2016), Pan American Games (2011, 2015 and 2019) and Games South Americans (2010 and 2014). The Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB) and Fluminense himself have not yet commented on the athlete’s case.

Other competitors shared the cow’s post on their social networks such as gymnast Arthur Nory, Olympic medalist and world champion. The estimate of Ian’s friends is to raise at least R$ 10 thousand.