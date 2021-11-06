Ibovespa advances with balance sheets and external guarantee; PEC dos Precatórios remains on the radar By Reuters



By Patricia Vilas Boas

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It was picking up steam and advancing this Friday, after renewing lows in almost a year on the eve, with Bradesco among the main supports after quarterly results, while financial agents continue to monitor developments related to the PEC of Precatório.

The improvement in the Brazilian trading session was supported by the external scenario, with data from the labor market in the United States confirming positive prospects for the North American economic activity at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

At 11:39 am, the Ibovespa rose 1.13% to 104,584.57 points. The financial volume totaled 9.3 billion reais.

With such performance, the Ibovespa is heading towards a weekly gain of around 1% so far, after two consecutive weeks in the red.

The day before, the Ibovespa fell by more than 2%, partly because of uncertainties about the outcome of a second vote of the PEC of Precatórios in the Chamber of Deputies, after a tight approval in the first round of the base text in the House at dawn on Thursday. fair.

This Friday, however, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), guaranteed that the PEC will be approved in the second round at the House. The project will allow the creation of a social program with an expected payment of 400 reais that will end at the end of 2022, the election year.

“The small difference in votes in the vote in the first round may be indicating that approval in the second round is at risk. Our assessment is that, if this happens, the investors’ reaction could be quite positive,” stated the Genial Investimentos team in customer feedback.

“It would be the regaining of credibility through Congress.”

In Wall Stret, it advanced 0.7%, after the Labor Department announced that 531 thousand jobs were created outside the agricultural sector last month, above the forecast of economists, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% , compared to 4.8% in September.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BRADESCO PN (SA:) advanced 4.8%, in the wake of the balance sheet, with higher-than-expected profit, in addition to an improvement in projections for credit and fee income in 2021. The bank’s chief executive also estimated double-digit growth of the credit portfolio in 2022. In the sector, ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) transferred 2%.

– PETRORIO ON was up 6.3%.

– EMBRAER ON (SA:) appreciated 2.35%, after reducing the loss in the third quarter and observing a “significant improvement” in its cash flow year-on-year. The aircraft maker also revised upwards its cash flow projection for 2021.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) rose 8.2%, in a recovery session related to e-commerce, against the backdrop of the result of the Free Market (NASDAQ:), released the day before, with an increase of almost 30% in sales volume the GMV metric rises. FREE MARKET, which is traded in the United States, advanced 5.4%.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) yielded 0.3%, despite the rise abroad. Earlier, the company announced that the Ministry of Economy informed the company that there are no studies for the privatization of the oil company, after President Jair Bolsonaro made statements on the subject.

– VALE ON (SA:) fell 1.6%, on a low day of shares of mining and steel companies on the Ibovespa, in the wake of the fall in China’s steel and steel futures.