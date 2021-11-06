Ibovespa closes up 1.37% and ends the week with a positive balance; dollar accumulates fall of 2% in the period

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa managed a last minute truce, but that was enough for the index to accumulate gains in the week – albeit moderate. On a calm day, without so much volatility, the Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index echoed the balance sheets of companies in the third quarter and stuck in the good mood of investors abroad, with positive data from the US labor market and new possible treatments against to Covid-19.

This movement today was also possible because little was said about the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which intends to delay payments of court orders, the Union’s judicial debts. The maneuver underway in Congress aims to make room in the Budget for next year , so that the government can finance Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família. The text has already been approved in the first round in the Chamber, but the vote has been contested by lawmakers.

“If the PEC proceeds in a good way, the market is encouraged. If the process is going to take a long time, the market is discouraged. So there is this volatility due to the text, but the market has already priced a good part of this. Investors are already aware of risks”, says Enrico Cozzolino, an analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimento.

Thus, the day was full of good news, such as the robust balance sheets of Embraer (EMBR3) and Bradesco (BBDC4), and the improvement in the US labor market. The country created 531,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate was 4.6% – both numbers came out better than those projected by economists. And they showed that jobs are returning to a needy portion of the American population, with little access to schooling.

In terms of monetary policy, this improvement could indicate that the Central Bank of the United States would raise interest rates in the economy sooner. This week, the Federal Reserve announced that it will begin reducing stimulus this month, cutting back on purchases of government bonds that have been purchased since the beginning of the pandemic.

On this subject, there was one more encouragement. Amid the threat of new strains of the virus, Pfizer announces successful trials of an oral drug for Covid-19. The pill is still pending approval from health agencies, but it helped drive actions by service-related companies around the world. Here were the airlines that benefited from the news.

The Ibovespa closed up 1.37% at 104,824 points. The day’s trading volume was R$ 31.3 billion. In the week, the index accumulates high of 1.3%.

“The rise was much more of a breather in relation to the turmoil we had recently. The precatório part is still unknown. We don’t know if the biggest problem will be when the PEC is voted in the second round in the Chamber or when it gets to the Senate”, says Bruno Komura, from the Ouro Preto Investimentos analysis team.

The commercial dollar closed down 1.49% to R$5.522 on purchase and R$5.523 on sale. In the week, the American currency retreated 2.2%. Dollar futures for December 2021 trades down 1.48% on the after market at BRL 5,548.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 fell five basis points, to 12.04%; DI for January 2025 retreated five basis points to 12.12%; and the DI for January 2027 retreated ten basis points, at 12.12%.

The New York Stock Exchanges renewed historic highs, stimulated by positive data from the American labor market and possible advances in the treatment of Covid-19.

The Dow Jones closed up 0.57% at 36,327 points; the S&P gained 0.37% at 4,697 points; the Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 15,971 points.

