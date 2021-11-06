In 2022, Jeep Renegade will have only 1.3 turbo engine, anticipates website

Apparently the Jeep Renegade will go through an unusual situation. So far marketed in its 2021 line, the compact SUV should “skip” a year and debut the 2023 model early next year.

how widely reported, the Renegade 2023 will feature a package of styling enhancements to what the Jeep Compass received this year, with styling enhancements, on the interior and, in particular, on the mechanical set.

According to the calculation of the Secrets unveiled this week, the Renegade 2023 is expected to hit the market with only the new 1.3 turbo engine with direct injection under the hood.

Until then it was considered that the SUV would have as an alternative the 1.0 turbo, which made its debut in the Fiat Pulse recently.

If confirmed, Jeep’s strategy seems correct, since the Renegade is a much heavier model than its direct competitors and the 1.3 turbo’s superior torque should fall very well to the SUV.

On the Compass and Fiat Toro, the 1.3 GSE booster delivers up to 185 hp when fueled with ethanol, while the maximum torque is up to 27.5 kgfm. The calibration for the Renegade 2023, anticipates the mining site, should be maintained.

Another important point is that, for the first time, the Renegade 2023 will have the Series S catalog in its portfolio.

The most equipped configuration, alongside the Trailhawk, will offer the all-wheel drive system and 9-speed automatic transmission.

For the other versions, in the case of Sport, Longitude and Limited, the transmission will be automatic with 6 gears and traction will follow only on the front wheels, reports the Secrets.

The change in the Jeep Renegade powertrain is particularly due to the entry into force of new stricter emission standards in Brazil as of next year, which made several brands reevaluate their powertrain for some models.