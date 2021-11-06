In a TV interview, Galiotte reveals what Palmeiras’ intention is about the future of Abel Ferreira; See details

Coach Abel Ferreira does not know if he will stay at Palmeiras in 2022. On the 27th, the Portuguese will have the chance to win the second title of the Copa Libertadores da América under the command of the team from Palma. It may be an unprecedented feat in the history of Alviverde in Palestra Itália.

In an interview for the Programa Jogo Aberto, on TV Bandeirantes, Maurício Galiotte, president of the organization, revealed that he wants to keep his bond with Abel for the next season. But, due to the change in the presidency, he will not be the owner of the final decision. Leila Pereira will be confirmed on the next 20th as the new owner of the main chair of the board.

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram

“My expectation is that he will stay next year, as his contract runs until the end of 2022. My term ends in December, but I would like him to continue. In my opinion it will be good for everyone. For the club, for Abel and for Leila (Pereira), who will manage the next administration. Everyone would win”, he revealed.

“We are very satisfied with Abel’s work and I believe he is also satisfied with Palmeiras, with our structure, our professionals and our planning. He is a dedicated and authentic professional. That’s why sometimes there is controversy in his interviews, because he exposes what he weighs and sometimes it’s not well interpreted”, he added.

Abel confirmed that he received more advantageous proposals financially, but preferred to continue with his work at the Soccer Academy.

+ Breno Lopes celebrates the milestone of 50 games for Palmeiras and designs a new classic against Santos

+ With an eye on Santos, Palmeiras finishes the penultimate training session before the derby at Brasileirão

+ Centroavante can leave for free and Palmeiras studies what to do; See the scenario and what can happen