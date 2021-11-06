In a very tense game, Fluminense beat Brasília and wins the first volleyball Superliga | volleyball

It is only the second game in the Superliga, but Fluminense is already starting to make it clear that it has arrived for this edition at a level different from last year. If last season the team fought until the last round to keep from falling, now they have three points in their first two games. This Friday, in Laranjeiras, the Rio team beat Brasília by three sets to two, partial 25/19, 23/25, 30/28, 22/25, 16/14 in a very tense game. In the reunion with the fans, the Tricolor secured its first victory.

Only in their fourth official match of the season, Fluminense made a lot of mistakes, but even so, they had a good performance. With several experienced players, Brasília played a very tough game away from home. To win, Fluminense needed nerves of steel to guarantee victory in a very balanced tie-break.

1 of 3 Fluminense vs Brasilia volleyball superleague — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC Fluminense vs Brasilia volleyball superleague — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC

Bruna Moraes was the highest scorer in the Flu, with 29 scored. Bruninha and Lays played a great game. Ariane, with 28 points, was the safety ball for her team, although she missed more than expected in the last set. Paquiardi entered the second set and it was essential for Brasília to balance the match.

Fluminense moved up to fifth place, with three points won so far. Brasília, with the same three points, is in fourth because it has an advantage in the tie-breaking criteria.

The two teams return to the court next Tuesday. At 6:30 pm, Brasília receives Sesc-Flamengo in the federal capital. Fluminense, at 7pm, will face Minas, current Superliga champion, in Laranjeiras.

2 of 3 Lelê had a good performance against Brasília — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC Lelê had a good performance against Brasília — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC

First set: Fluminense 25 x 18 – With five points, Bruna Moraes led the tricolor attack. But it was Fluminense’s blockade and defense that made a lot of difference. Lelê swept the backcourt and helped his team to have many counterattacks.

Second set: Brasília 25 x 23 – Paquiardi joined the team and managed to balance Brasília. Ignoring the tricolor block, the striker was the main responsible for a good set of the team from the federal capital. Brasília came to open 23 to 17, but Bruninha went to the service and massacred the pass between Neneca and Ju. Fluminense drew at 23 to 23, but the experience weighed heavily in the decisive hour. Neneca, who had missed a few passes in a row, went to serve and made an ace on Gabi Cândido to close the set.

Third set: Fluminense 30 x 28 – In a very balanced set, neither of the two teams managed to open up an advantage. Bruna Moraes made it rain in the partial, with 9 points. Lays was also very good in attacking and blocking. Flu finished the end with seven points in the fundamentals. But Brasília had inspired Ariane and Ana Cristina, who surprised them several times in second balls and bolder balls in the lifting. The federal district team had four chances to close the set, the Tricolor saved them all and closed the partial on their second chance.

3 of 3 Fluminense’s block did well in the game — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC Fluminense’s block did well in the game — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC

Fourth set: Brasília 25 x 22 – If the opposing tricolor carried the team in the previous set, in the fourth, it was Brasília’s opponent who dealt the cards. Very well, Ariane helped turn on Brasília’s “compressor-roller” module at the beginning of the partial. The team from the federal capital opened 15 to 10 and seemed to lead the set. Flu reacted, but not enough.