In Facebook’s sights, metaverses already have cryptocurrencies with an increase of more than 28,000% in the year; meet the top five

The word “metaverse” was one of the most searched on Google a week after the Facebook announce that the company behind the social network has changed its name to Goal, in reference to the new universe that has been forming in recent months.

O metaverse is nothing more than an augmented reality, a concept that encompasses aspects social, cultural and economic. Within the same platform, it is possible to meet friends, see shows, buy art, play games and many other things that are possible in the real world using a custom character (avatar).

The concept of virtual reality is hardly new. What changed this game was the possibility of earning money and creating an entire economy based on games and applications developed in this universe.

All of this is possible thanks to the technology that created the bitcoin (BTC), the most famous cryptocurrency of the world. The blockchain is able to store and distribute information quickly and conveniently and has allowed for “money creation” without the need for a government seal. And where money circulates — real or digital — investment opportunities open up.

In this article I bring you the five biggest cryptocurrencies linked to the world that the Facebook want to explore. But first, find out how it is possible to earn real money in reality created in the virtual universe.

To better explain how the metaverse works, let’s use the example of video games. For the older ones, Second Life and Tibia are examples of what would be a “first generation” of the metaverse and the younger ones can think of Fortnite.

We can highlight three main ways to earn money in metaverse. The first one is to accumulate coins from the platform and become rich “in that universe”. In case of fornite, this “native currency” is the XP Currency, which can be used to trade items within the platform.

The big news with the entry of bitcoin technology and cryptocurrencies it is the possibility of a “millionaire” person within a game to convert a part of that fortune into money that can be used outside of it.

The case that has become a reference in the market is that of Axie Infinity. To enter the game you need to “buy” characters through the cryptocurrency AXS. In-game rewards are given in another digital currency, the Small Love Potion (SLP).

Both cryptos can also be bought and sold separately on trading platforms (exchanges), even those who have no interest in the game. With the explosion of interest in Axie Infinity, who invested in AXS earlier this year accumulates a return of 28,071.1%.

Logic is more applied to games, but it is also possible to be part of the metaverse through social networks — hence the interest of Facebook, now renamed the Goal.

When entering a platform, items such as clothes or characters (skins) are guaranteed exclusivity by the technology of digital certificates, the NFTs. Also, it is possible to accumulate native coins within the game to buy other items.

It is still possible to make money with metaverse even if you are not interested in investing directly in cryptocurrencies.

The more traditional alternative involves buying shares in companies that produce games or platforms with an eye on the demands of this universe.

Himself Facebook can be an alternative, as well as game producers that have already announced interest in the segment, such as Ubisoft and the AND THE — producer of FIFA football matches.

Check out the top five below cryptocurrencies linked to metaverse. Remembering that this is not an investment recommendation.

1 – Axie Infinity (AXS): increase of 28,071.1% in the year

Market value: US$9.58 billion

the best known game play-to-earn (Play to Win) of the world has gained the spotlight with an exorbitant appreciation of the AXS cryptocurrency. As the little monster that the user buys progresses, it is possible to accumulate the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain from Axie Infinity, call Small Love potion (SLP) and exchange it for other items within the platform or transform it into currency such as dollar or real.

2 – Decentraland (MANA): increase of 3,109.2% this year

Market value: US$ 3.16 billion

This is a platform more focused on building the metaverse and allows developers to create development environments for new applications. Just as the materials that make up a building are tested before erecting a building, these environments allow stress testing of a new application, simulation of attacks hackers, etc. in a community and decentralized way.

3 – Enjin Coin (ENJ): increase of 2,187.4% this year

Market value: US$ 2.73 billion

That blockchain is more focused on game development, and competes directly with the Decentraland in building test environments for new applications, but focused on the gaming world. That blockchain was chosen by Microsoft to start its own project of metaverse and has great upside potential, according to market analysts.

4 -The Sandbox (SAND): increase of 7,056.3% this year

Market value: US$ 2.21 billion

That blockchain allows the creation of spaces within the internet, similar to land in the real world, which can be purchased or traded. See below for an illustration of what these digital lands would be. Yes, big companies like Tesla, of Elon Musk billionaire, have already secured land in the sandbox:

5 – Illuvium (ILV): 1,791.1% increase this year

Market value: US$819.91 billion

Back to the gaming world, Illuvium is perhaps the game pay-to-earn closer to the metaverse. The game has more advanced graphics, but there is also a trading platform for decentralized finance, at Defis, where the player can trade within the Illuvium.

The earning potential of cryptocurrencies is very high, however the metaverse it is a very recent concept and a number of factors still need to be taken into account.

First, as it is an immense universe that replicates reality, many projects can and should emerge in the coming months and years, as well as the bitcoin encouraged the boom of cryptocurrencies and countless altcoins were born in 2017

However, nothing is a guarantee that they are serious projects or that they will be able to generate value.

In addition, most of these projects are located in the network of the etherum, which still has high trading fees, which makes other applications more expensive.

It is also worth noting that it is important to monitor the governance of each project, as well as that of a company. In general, the cryptocurrencies has a network consensus update system, in which programmers and developers vote to decide what’s new for the blockchain, such as permission for new apps and so on.

You can check who the developers behind each project are on their respective internet portals or follow each of them through social media. the community of cryptocurrencies is usually very engaged in open groups in the Discord and in the telegram.

And it doesn’t hurt to remember: the investment in cryptocurrencies it is extremely risky and volatile. Experts recommend balanced portfolios, according to the investor’s profile, to avoid further losses.

That said…

It is possible to buy the cryptocurrency of all these projects through exchanges, such as Binance and OK B or directly in the blockchain using a digital wallet (wallet). As they are very recent projects, the earning potential is high, but it is worth remembering that the risks are also high.

*Cooperated with this article Orlando Telles Director of Research at Mercurius Crypto, Tasso Lago, specialist in cryptocurrencies and founder of Financial Move, with information from Criptorank and Coin Market Cap.