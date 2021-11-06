In preparation for a third term, Xi Jinping closes the door on the past – International

BEIJING – While world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, tried in recent days to reach an agreement to face the global climate crisis, the Chinese president Xi Jinping was not among them. Instead, his attention was focused on priorities closer to home, where he plans to make history of a different kind at a meeting of the top leaders of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing next week. The meeting of the Central Committee, a decision-making body of 204 senior officials, will review — and almost certainly pass — a resolution on the “great achievements and historic experiences” of the party’s first 100 years.

For Xi, who has accumulated personal control of the party to a much greater degree than his immediate predecessors, the passage of a historic resolution paves the way for taking a third term at the end of 2022. After removing presidential term limits in 2018 , and despite the great crackdown on everything, Xi hopes to strengthen the expectations of his continuing government, setting a vision for China comparable in ambition to that of Mao and Deng.

Only two previous leaders from China contributed equally to the party’s history: Mao Tse-Tung, the founder of the People’s Republic, and Deng Xiaoping, the strong leader who unleashed market reforms in 1978. Both used the process to solidify power, resolve thorny internal debates about the past, and move forward with a new agenda. “It says a lot about his ambition and how he sees himself as a leader,” said Jude Blanchette, who holds the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, of Xi Jinping’s proposal. “History’s resolution will mark a new epoch — one that Xi is leading.”

The last resolution in history, passed in 1981, came at a difficult time for the Chinese Communist Party. After Mao’s death in 1976, his successors had to face the legacy of the “great helmsman” at a time when popular works of “scar literature” explored the guilt and trauma of the Cultural Revolution, during which Mao guided the young fanatics waging a violent class war, resulting in millions of deaths. The resolution served to recognize Mao’s role in the “most serious setback” in the party’s history, but to decide that his achievements “outweigh” his shortcomings.

There are few signs that Xi faces comparable internal fissures or the need to explore dark periods in China’s recent past, such as the massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

In recent years, Xi has protested attempts to challenge the party’s official history — efforts he calls “historic nihilism” — and passed laws that make defaming past heroes a criminal offence.

That makes this resolution distinct from previous ones, which aimed to resolve concerns about troubled periods in the party’s history and dispel disagreements about a future path, said Deng Yuwen, a former editor of Study Times, an official publication of the Communist Party, and now a commentator. independent and critical of the government. “There is no doubt that Xi’s new era will be the focus and highest priority of the new historic resolution,” Deng said in a video. “There will be no new content or new advances in evaluating the story.”

Ahead of the plenary, there was a new wave of propaganda, stressing Xi’s direct responsibility for recent national successes. O People’s Daily, the party’s registry newspaper, has been running a series of front-page columns this week on “crucial choices.” Tuesday’s column reported how Xi’s personal devotion to the coronavirus response sometimes left him unable to sleep. “The language is much bolder,” said Manoj Kewalramani, a China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution think tank at India, who writes a newsletter deciphering the newspaper’s messages. “It no longer subtly tells you that Xi is in charge. It is closer to demanding loyalty.”

Xi may not face a crisis like the one triggered by Mao’s death, but he regularly speaks of profound changes in the global order unseen in a century that creates both threats and a “strategic window of opportunity” for China’s rise. China “inaugurated great leaps from getting up to getting rich and becoming strong,” Qiushi, the official journal of party theory, wrote on Monday to explain the need for another historic resolution. According to the journal, the nation faces a challenging journey full of unresolved issues that require the party to “discover how we can continue to be successful and better respond to the problems of our time.”

As his long-awaited third term approaches, Xi called for “common prosperity,” signaling a new set of priorities for the country. On the emerging agenda are issues such as environmental degradation, a demographic crisis and rampant inequality, but at their core remains a desire to strengthen China, ending what Xi believes are sources of division and instability, said Andrew Polk, founder from Trivium China consultancy.

Over the past two years, the leader’s personal philosophy – “Xi Jinping on socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era” – has been incorporated into diplomacy policymaking for the military and the judiciary. This fall, his ideas were written into textbooks used to teach children in Chinese primary schools.

The focus on Xi’s individual role has drawn comparisons to Mao’s personality cult. But Chinese policy observers often argue that Xi’s approach is different, avoiding the chaotic mass social movements of China’s early years in favor of building party institutions around himself.

“As paradoxical as it may seem, Xi’s ideology is centered on the idea of ​​governing according to the law,” said Ling Li, a scholar of Chinese politics at the University of Vienna, who argued that Xi could resurrect a title of “president of the Mao-era party” next year, when he enters his third term.

But this vision of using the law to govern is not based on judicial independence, but on merging party control with China’s legal system. He “defended an effort to build a new party-state legal system, where party rules and state laws coexist as an organic whole,” said Li. Xi’s robust control over Chinese institutions is likely to be at the center an ambitious break with China’s economic model in recent decades. In 2017, Xi declared that China had entered a “new era”, and this year he decided that his predecessor’s goal of building a “moderately prosperous society” had been achieved. / TRANSLATION OF AMANDA GUEDES