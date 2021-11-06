In the reunion with Palmeiras, Santos has two holders of final historic – 06/11/2021

Santos and Palmeiras meet again almost ten months after the most important game of the historic confrontation. The situations of the teams are opposite in the Brazilian Championship, and much of this is explained by the remodeling experienced by Peixe during this period. Regarding the squad that went to the field in the final of the Libertadores 2020, played at the end of January, only two players will be in action since the beginning of the match — and one of them will play outside his original position.

Marinho is one of those athletes. He is nowhere near the goalscoring stage of last season and has already accumulated nearly four months of fasting. Even so, he continues as the main star of the team from Santos and the greatest hope of the offensive sector. The other is Felipe Jonathan. Original left-back, he was moved to midfield by coach Fábio Carille to make better use of his good passing and finishing characteristics. In addition, in the new position, he avoids the mistakes he had been making in marking.

Such a change ended up resulting in bad consequences for Santos, who practically lived a lost season. After being overtaken by Palmeiras 1-0 in the final played at Maracanã, Peixe did not pass the first stage of the Campeonato Paulista —in which it ran the risk of relegation until the last round— and of the Libertadores. It also fell in the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil — in the latter against the first Serie A team it faced. In Brasileirão, Alvinegro has already passed through the relegation zone and is still at risk of falling to Serie B.

Of the team that will take the field tomorrow (7), at 4 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of Brasileirão for the reunion with Palmeiras, five athletes were not even at the club at the beginning of the year. They are: defenders Danilo Boza and Emiliano Velázquez, center forward Tardelli and midfielders Zanocelo and Marcos Guilherme. Another three were on the Maracanã reserve bench (João Paulo, Madson and Lucas Braga), while the beque Robson Reis was still active in the youth categories.

Among the athletes who started the match at Maracanã, five were fundamental to the team’s schedule, which at the time was commanded by Cuca. They are: defenders Lucas Veríssimo and Luan Peres, midfielder Diego Pituca, center forward Kaio Jorge and forward Soteldo. The Alison steering wheel completes the list. In relation to that team, Santos also cannot count on defensive midfielder Sandry and goalkeeper John, handed over to the medical department, while full-back Pará became a reserve.

If you consider the 15 players who entered the field on the day of the continental vice-championship, only eight remain in the Alvinegro squad: Marinho, Madson, Lucas Braga and Felipe Jonatan are starters; John and Sandry are bruised; Para is reserve; Bruno Marques is little used and was even relegated to the under-23 team. Of the eight who did not even play, goalkeeper Vladimir, defender Laércio, midfielders Guilherme Nunes and Jean Mota and forward Jean Mota have already left Vila Belmiro. Among those listed for tomorrow’s match are goalkeeper João Paulo (outright title), defender Luiz Felipe and defensive midfielder Vinícius Balieiro (reservations).

On the other side

Palmeiras is in a very different situation, with the maintenance of almost the entire squad, which reflects on the performance of a team that is in the final of another Libertadores and is still fighting for the title of the Brasileirão. Of the 15 players who entered the field in that decision against Santos, 13 are available to coach Abel Ferreira. The only ones who left the club were defender Alan Empereur —on loan to Cuiabá— and left-back Viña, who moved to European football.

In tomorrow’s duel, Santos will try to break a taboo of six games without a victory over Palmeiras, but above all they are playing to distance themselves from the relegation zone. With 35 points, Peixe comes from two consecutive victories —against Fluminense and Athletico-PR— and has a five-point advantage over the group of the last four placed. For the confrontation, Marinho and Zanocelo, who completed automatic suspension, are the news from coach Fábio Carille.