Influencer dies while falling off a cliff while trying to take selfie

Fitness influencer Zoe Snoeks died after falling over 100 feet while trying to take a selfie. The accident happened on a cliff near the village of Nadrin, in the province of Luxembourg, Belgium. Zoe slipped from the spot, falling into the Ourthe River, according to Newsflash, citing the local district attorney’s office.

The influencer’s body was found and rescued by a task force formed by police officers, firefighters, divers and members of the Special Group for Recognition and Intervention of Dangerous Environment. Joe Janssen, Zoe’s husband since 2012, claimed on the website that they drove to the site on Sunday in their camping van. “During the pandemic, it was easy to walk around Europe in our van and take beautiful pictures,” he said.

“We got up very early to take pictures of Herou,” he said, referring to a 4,600-foot-high rock face that rises almost vertically above the river Ourthe. “There is almost always fog there. It’s great for photos. We arrived before 9am”. Joeri said his wife took pictures at the edge of the cliff when “she told me to take care of the dogs. I turned to the dogs and told them to wait. When I turned to Zoe, she was no longer there. She had just disappeared. It must have happened in less than five seconds”, he lamented.

“I didn’t see or hear anything. No rustling, no screaming or yelling. I looked up and saw only dust,” he said. “I called her even though I knew it was useless. The abyss was several tens of meters deep. “I immediately called the emergency room, but there was almost no signal. They didn’t understand me, although I speak some French,” he said, adding that he ran to the nearby Le Belvedere Hotel for help.