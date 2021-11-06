Intel lists DRM games that are affected by incompatibility with Alder Lake CPUs

The company presents a temporary solution until updates are made

Before the release of Intel Alder Lake CPUs, the company had already reported that games with the DRM protection Denuvo, among others, may have problems with 12th generation hybrid architecture. Now Intel released different lists of games that are affected, so much in Windows 10 as in 11, in addition to the games that should already receive some kind of correction.

The three CPUs released so far, i5-12600K, i7-12700K and i9-12900K, will cause problems in several AAA games with DRM such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Mortal Kombat 11, FIFA 20 and many others. The games below in bold should be fixed later this month via a Windows 11 update, according to Intel. The rest are still unresolved and need an “outline” that Intel suggests (described at the end of the text).

Anthem

Bravely Default 2

Fishing Sim World

Football Manager 2019

Football Manager Touch 2019

Football Manager 2020

Football Manager Touch 2020

Legend of Mana

Mortal Kombat 11

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2

Warhammer I

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Far Cry Primal

Fernbus Simulator

For Honor

Lost in Random

Madden 22

Need for Speed ​​– Hot Pursuit Remastered

Sea of ​​Solitude

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Tourist Bus Simulator

Intel says the above games are affected on Windows 10 and they are working with the developers on a fix. The games from list below are also affected on Windows 10 and can be fixed by upgrading to Windows 11 or through Intel’s workaround.

Ace Combat 7

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Code Vein

eFootball 2021

F1 2019

Far Cry New Dawn

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

Football Manager 2021

Football Manager Touch 2021

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Fenyx Rising Immortals

just cause 4

Life is Strange 2

Madden 21

Monopoly Plus

Need For Speed ​​Heat

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shinobi Striker

Soulcalibur VI

starlink

Sonic Racing Team

Total War Saga – Three Kingdoms

Train Sim World

Train Sim World 2

Wolfenstein Youngblood



Game incompatibility with DRM happens with Intel Alder Lake CPUs because of efficient cores, and the game can recognize them as a another system causing crashes, crashes or not even opening. THE Intel’s temporary solution is to enable the “Legacy Game Compatibility” mode in the BIOS and, after entering the system, enable the “Scroll Lock” key, open the affected game, and disable the key when the game is already in the title screen.

Intel said it is working with developers to resolve the issue in the games listed without requiring any temporary workaround. Since the issue is due to the E cores, the rest of the stuck CPUs that will be released later may not have this incompatibility, as they shouldn’t rely on Gracemont cores.

…..

