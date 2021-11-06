Intel’s new chip beats M1 Max, but loses in energy efficiency – MacMagazine

If a few years ago the war in the manufacture of computer processors was restricted to the dispute Intel vs. OMG, last year this scenario changed with the entry of apple in this segment with the release of M1.

For this reason, the Apple now appears among benchmarks whenever a new chip is released, even if certain comparisons are not so “fair” as well.

Yesterday (4/11), for example, Intel launched the 12th generation of its processors, called “Alder Lake”. In all, there are six new models, including a Core i9 ( 12900K ) 16 cores — 8 efficiency and 8 performance.

This model has been compared to chips M1 Pro and M1 Max — which were recently released by Apple in the new MacBooks Pro – at the benchmark of Geekbench 5 and outperforms multi-core. Intel’s chip scored 18,500 points and was nearly 1.5x faster than Apple’s, averaging 12,500.

It is important to point out, of course, that the comparison is not entirely appropriate, since Apple has not yet released the processors that should equip its most powerful computers, such as the Mac Pro — the chip released by Intel is for use in desktop computers.

Precisely because M1 Pro/Max chips are (at least currently) focused on notebooks, an important aspect of this comparison gives Apple a good advantage: in terms of energy efficiency, the M1 Pro/Max processors did much better, since the chip with architecture x86 needed 125W to 241W of power during its operation, a higher number than the chip ARM.

With this, it is possible to conclude that Apple, so far, has managed to fulfill what it promised for its own chips: high performance with low energy consumption.

A proper performance comparison, however, will only be possible with the completion of the transition of the company’s computers to its own chips and, consequently, the launch of the new generation of processors — which should include Apple’s top-of-the-line desktop.

via Ars Technica