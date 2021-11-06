Inter lineup: Daniel is out of relationship, and Moisés can return in Gre-Nal | International

Inter’s preparation is complete for Gre-Nal 434. Diego Aguirre defined the team without the goalkeeper Daniel, who was not even listed for the match this Saturday, at 9 pm, in Beira-Rio. Thus, Marcelo Lomba remains in the starting lineup. Moses is already focused but still in doubt on the left side (see full list at end of text) .

The goalkeeper, who suffered a crack in the rib, undergoes daily assessments with the medical department. However, he has difficulties to bear the pain and will not be available to the coach. Young Emerson Junior will be on the bench.

Now, the main colorado mystery surrounds the left side. Moses had a muscle injury in his left thigh. It is related by Aguirre to the game. Field participation is not yet guaranteed.. If vetoed, Paulo Victor will occupy the sector.

Rodrigo Dourado and Patrick, who served suspension, return. Taison, recovered from physical wear, will also be on the field and will have the mission of arming Yuri Alberto, who will compete in the derby after showing discomfort in his left ankle that kept him from the 1-0 defeat to São Paulo on Sunday.

Right-back Heitor and forward Matheus Cadorini, recently recovered from injuries, also return to the team. But they stay in the reserve bank.

The probable Inter team has Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés (Paulo Victor); Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Gre-Nal 434 will be played this Saturday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio. The derby is valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. Inter is in seventh place in the table with 41 points, while Grêmio appears in penultimate, with just 26.

