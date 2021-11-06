IPhone 13 Pro makes the quality photos you want for your memories

When Apple announced the new lineup of iPhones in mid-September, consisting of iPhones 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, I commented that those who already have a relatively new iPhone and don’t care about new features like ProMotion and screen camera improvements, maybe it wouldn’t be a good investment to buy this year’s models.

As I’m one of those people who cares about ProMotion screen and camera enhancements, not to mention my work as an app developer for these devices, I ended up buying one of the new iPhones, as I usually do every year. I exchanged my iPhone 12 Pro for the new iPhone 13 Pro, keeping the same device size.

I’ve used iPhone Plus versions in the past, but nowadays I value portability more than having the biggest screen possible on my smartphone, or any other device, as I also traded in my 11-inch iPad Pro for the new iPad mini, which I will write about shortly.

I have been using the iPhone 13 Pro for about a month. Today I bring a summary of my experience, which is from the point of view of those who made a small upgrade, since the iPhone 13 Pro doesn’t have as many new features when compared to last year’s model.

Anyone who decides to update an older iPhone model will certainly notice a lot more news and improvements than someone in my position.

design

Image: Personal archive/ Guilherme Rambo

The iPhone 13 Pro’s design is very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro’s design, the main differences are the size of the cutout on the screen, which was smaller in the iPhone 13 line, and the camera system on the back, which was absurdly large. .

This triple camera system was already controversial in previous generations due to its sheer size. Because it seems that Apple didn’t pay attention to the critics and decided to bet even more on the gigantic cameras on the back of the iPhone.

Image: Personal archive/ Guilherme Rambo

I don’t particularly mind the size of the cameras, but we’re at the limit of acceptable when it comes to the size of the camera system on the back of the iPhone.

If Apple decides to increase the size further next year, things are going to get really complicated.

For those who usually use a cape on their cell phone (I don’t have this habit), the camera system is less evident, since the thickness of the cape can compensate a little for its bulge.

Although the appearance of this camera system annoys a lot of people, there is a good reason for it to be this way: the iPhone 13 Pro’s cameras are capable of taking excellent photos, as we’ll see later.

Another difference between the iPhone 13 Pro and last year’s model is its weight: the iPhone 13 Pro was a little heavier. This additional weight is noticeable when we are holding the device, but nothing that bothers us.

Screen and battery

One of the most awaited new additions to the iPhone by both me and the general public was the ProMotion screen, which has finally arrived on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

The ProMotion screen has a refresh rate of up to 120 frames per second, but it varies depending on what content is on the screen and can drop down to 10 frames per second if nothing is moving.

Some people can’t quite tell the difference between an ordinary 60 frames per second screen and a ProMotion screen. It’s not my case: I’ve had devices with technology like the iPad Pro and I’ve always liked the screen, which gives the impression of greater fluidity in animations and interactions.

It was no different with the iPhone 13 Pro, which made me very pleased with its screen.

Scrolling lists and text is incredibly fluid, system and app animations look much more vivid, and the impression that we’re interacting with “real world” objects when performing onscreen gestures is even greater.

Another advantage of the ProMotion system is its ability to reduce the screen refresh rate when there is not a lot of movement. The result of this is more efficiency, and consequently longer battery life.

Combining the ProMotion display with its variable refresh rate, a bigger battery and a more efficient processor (the A15), the result is the best battery life I’ve seen on an iPhone.

Of course, a new device will always have a better battery life than a device a year old or older, after all lithium batteries degrade over time.

However, with my experience of switching iPhones every year, I’m used to this apparent improvement in battery life on newer devices, and I can tell you that it wasn’t just this improvement that I felt on the iPhone 13 Pro.

On days of normal iPhone use — messaging, WhatsApp, Instagram, answering some emails, listening to music, podcasts, and browsing Safari — it’s been common for me to arrive at the end of the day with more than 40% battery life left. have charged the iPhone 13 Pro during the day.

Even after a day of travel, using the iPhone for several hours on the way to the airport, on the plane and to call transport at the destination, I still ended the day with more than 20% battery life, without having to turn on the low mode energy.

cameras

You can say that iPhones, especially the Pro line, are cameras that also happen to have a built-in smartphone, especially considering the size of the rear camera system I mentioned earlier.

On the iPhone 13 Pro, the main camera innovations are a better ultra-angular sensor, capable of taking macro shots, and the new telephoto lens, with 3x optical zoom.

Image: Personal archive/ Guilherme Rambo

The feature I liked the most about the iPhone 13 Pro’s cameras was the ability to take macro shots with the ultra-angle lens. It’s the first time an iPhone has included such a feature, allowing you to photograph objects up to 2 cm away.

The result is very interesting photos, especially of objects with a lot of texture, like this macro above, which I took from my sofa. This is possible thanks to the new version of the ultra-angle lens, displayed in the Camera app interface as “.5”.

The only complaint I have regarding the macro shooting feature is the way it works in the Camera app interface.

There is no distinct mode that the user chooses to take macro photos. The system detects when you are trying to photograph an object from a very short distance and automatically changes the lens, without indicating that it is doing so in the interface at all.

Something similar was already done with the telephoto lens. When the user is trying to photograph with the telephoto lens, but the system detects that there is not enough light and that the photo would be better with the wide-angle lens, it changes the lens without user intervention, making a digital zoom from the wide -angle so that it has the same field of view as the telephoto lens.

The idea is to always get the best possible photo as easily and quickly as possible.

Camera app interface in macro mode, no indication that you are using the ultra-angle lens Image: Personal archive/ Guilherme Rambo

I understand the philosophy behind this decision, which is likely to help users who are unfamiliar with photography and just want to take the best shot possible.

Despite this, I believe Apple’s implementation needs significant improvement and, as it currently works, could end up confusing users rather than helping.

I’ve come across several situations using the iPhone 13 Pro camera where the Camera app switched to the ultra-angle lens in macro mode when my intention was just to shoot something up close but not to take a macro shot.

I noticed the same problem when trying to shoot with the telephoto lens through some obstacle like a fence or window.

Many of the times I’ve tried to do this, the system has opted to switch to macro mode and focus on the obstacle that’s nearby instead of letting me take a shot of what was beyond the obstacle with the telephoto lens.

Cloud formation photographed through the airplane window Image: Personal archive/ Guilherme Rambo

An example of when this happened was when trying to photograph this cloud formation through the plane’s window. The iPhone turned on ultra-angle in macro mode and focused on the dirt on the plane window, preventing me from taking the shot I wanted at that moment.

Fortunately, there are ways around this inconvenience of automatic switching.

In iOS 15.1, Apple added an option under Settings > Camera to turn off auto macro mode.

To take macro shots with the option turned off, it is necessary to manually switch to the ultra-angle lens.

The only downside is that for some bizarre reason, when you do this, the system doesn’t automatically correct the ultra-angle lens distortion like it does when you take macro shots with auto shift turned on.

The best solution for those who really like photography and have a little more knowledge of the subject is to use an alternative camera app.

My favorite is Halide, which already supports macro mode and even brought a machine learning-based version of macro mode for iPhone models prior to iPhone 13 Pro.

Another big advantage of using an app like Halide is the ability to manually control the focus in any shooting mode, but especially in macro mode, where fine tuning of focus is often necessary to get the desired result.

Image: Personal archive/ Guilherme Rambo

Apart from the macro mode, I also really liked the new telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. In addition to letting you shoot more distant objects like the clouds that can be seen in the photo above, it’s also great for shooting portraits.

I’m not referring to the iPhone’s Portrait Mode, but to portraits shot simply with the telephoto lens, in normal photo mode. An example of a portrait made in this way can be seen below:

Portrait of my father with his apron Image: Personal archive/ Guilherme Rambo

Traditionally, portraits are taken with a telephoto lens, usually with a focal length between 80mm and 135mm.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s telephoto lens is equivalent to a 77mm lens, getting very close to the telephoto lenses commonly used for portraits.

As the reader may have noticed, the biggest difference perceived when swapping a last year’s iPhone for the iPhone 13 Pro is in the cameras.

I’ve photographed a lot with my iPhone 13 Pro over the last month and I was lucky enough to take a trip during this period, where I was able to test the new camera system in several different situations.

If you want to see more photos I took with the iPhone 13 Pro, in high resolution, I’m providing a zip file of them at this link.

In conclusion, if you love shooting with the iPhone, especially if you’re currently shooting memories that you intend to keep for a long time, like a baby or a pet, the iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max might be worth it.

The battery and screen improvements are also welcome, but in my opinion they don’t justify the upgrade.