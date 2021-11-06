Israel suspends auction of machine used to tattoo prisoners in Auschwitz

JERUSALEM — The memory of the tragedy has been revived in Israel with the announcement by a Jerusalem auction house to put up for sale a device used to tattoo prisoners in Auschwitz concentration camp, Poland, with a number on its forearm, one of the symbols best known of the Holocaust. A Tel Aviv court on Wednesday suspended the auction scheduled for next Tuesday, at the request of the Shoah Survivor Organization Center in Israel.

The judges have scheduled a hearing for the 16th to decide whether the auction sale of artifacts from the extermination of more than a million Jews from Poland’s most notorious concentration camp under Nazi occupation is not just “morally unacceptable” — as the Museum claims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem—but also illegal.

Auschwitz was the only Nazi concentration camp where more than 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Gypsies and other minorities murdered by the Third Reich during World War II were tattooed. There are only two other copies of the tattoo machine that would be up for auction in Jerusalem: one in the Military Medical Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, and another in the memorial set up in the same location as the extermination camp in Poland.





Woman participates in Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony in Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem Photo: POOL / REUTERS Drivers stop their car on the main access road to the capital Jerusalem to the sound of sirens to pay tribute to the memory of the six million victims of the Nazi genocide Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP Bathers stop for two minutes of silence at the sound of a siren to mark Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv, Israel Photo: CORINNA KERN / REUTERS Israelence at a tram stop provide two minutes of silence Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP People stop as a two-minute siren marking Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem Photo: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pays tribute during the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Warsaw’s Ghetto Square at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem Photo: POOL / REUTERS Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attends a wreath-giving ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Warsaw’s Ghetto Square at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem memorial Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP Man stands during the two-minute siren to mark Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day in Ashkelon, Israel Photo: AMIR COHEN / REUTERS People stop as a two-minute siren marking Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem Photo: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS

The piece was manufactured by the German medical products company Aesculap and, in addition to a small instruction manual, it has interchangeable sets of tattoo needles, which form a kind of seal to stamp a number in ink on the prisoners’ skin.

Auction house Tzolman hoped to get between R$191,700 and R$255,600 from the auction, of which it would reserve 25% for maintenance fees. When court officials arrived at its headquarters in Jerusalem to suspend the sale, the offer made virtually and through phone calls was about R$19,000.

“This horrible, evil object cannot have a private owner. Its sale is illegal and goes against the doctrine of public morality, as it is evidence of crimes committed by the Nazis – denounced lawyer David Foher on behalf of the Center for Organizations for Survivors of the Holocaust.

The center’s president, Colette Vital, also spoke out in the Israeli press against the auction of the piece “which turned human beings into numbers to commit one of the cruelest crimes” and demanded that it be placed in a museum.

Auction house owner and grandson of Holocaust survivors, Meir Tzolman, argued that the unidentified collector’s intention was that “one of the most shocking remnants of the Holocaust would end up in the right hands and not disappear from the crowd.” pages of History”.

“We are trying to draw attention to this situation and we are not trying to minimize the tragedy,” Tzolman told state radio.

In Israel, there is no specific legislation preventing the sale of objects used during the Holocaust. In 2019, a Tel Aviv court banned the sale of a letter written by a dead girl in a concentration camp.

“As a matter of principle, the Holocaust Museum opposes the existence of a market for Holocaust objects and does not buy them. The many donations we receive outweigh the auctions that are organized sporadically. The solution to this problem, however, lies in adopting rules to ensure that these objects remain in appropriate places for study, such as the museum,” emphasized the institution’s president, Dani Dayan, via Twitter, also asking the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) to legislate on the matter.

The legal dispute that has now revived the memory of the Holocaust in Israel evokes the book “The Tattoo Artist of Auschwitz” by Australian writer Heather Morris. The novel is based on the testimony of Slovak Jew Lale Sokolov, who was interned in the Nazi concentration camp in Poland in 1942. Amid controversy over its accuracy, the text was described by its editors as “a rare hybrid of biography and historical fiction ” in statements to the New York Times.

To survive, Sokolov had to tattoo thousands of prisoners who entered the camp, such as Slovak Gita Furman. The two married and went to Australia after World War II, on a trip described in the text. In an Australian press interview in 1996, before his death, the former Auschwitz tattoo artist admitted that he had to trade favors with Nazi camp guards and chiefs to stay alive.