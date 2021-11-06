It was worth it, Moro

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Sergio Moro has no chance against Jair Bolsonaro, according to “palace advisors” heard by Folha de S. Paulo.

So as not to leave the slightest doubt on the subject, the article repeats the same arguments for 32 paragraphs. The newspaper just doesn’t say if those “palace advisors” were investigated or not by Lava Jato, like Ciro Nogueira, for example.

Folha de S. Paulo says:

“These allies point out that Moro must have little room to grow. The main argument is that the former judge will hardly be able to build a party alliance with congressmen and mayors that will give him support to advance in the dispute.

One of the consequences, say palace advisors, is that Moro should not have access to competitive television time (…).

Moro’s resignation did not split the pocketnarism and, say the president’s interlocutors, it would not be able to win a considerable portion of supporters in 2022 – which is seen as another reason for the disbelief that an eventual candidacy of the former ally could threaten Bolsonaro’s ”.

What the electorate will do or not do next year is a question that, at the moment, interests me relatively little. What really interests me is the campaign itself, during which Sergio Moro will be able to expose a lot of fakers, not only in politics and in the higher courts, but also in the press.