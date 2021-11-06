James Blunt claims part of the authorship of ‘Coração dog’ and negotiates a deal with Brazilian composers | Song

James Blunt is formally claiming part of the authorship of the song “Coração dog”, forró released in 2021 that has a chorus with the melody of “Same mistake”, ballad by the English singer from 2007. The two parties negotiate an out-of-court settlement amicably.

Sony Editora, which represents James Blunt’s rights, confirmed to g1 that the English and Brazilian authors are agreeing on the terms of the contract. He asks for a share of the authorship, the percentage of which has not yet been agreed, and compensation for the music’s previous profits.

Medalha Editora, a company from Ceará that takes care of the rights of the six authors of “Coração Cachorro” together with Universal Editora, confirmed to g1 that the two parties are open to an agreement, but that it has not yet received the formal document with the proposal.

José Diamantino, Sony Editora’s lawyer in Brazil, said that James Blunt’s manager is following the deal, that the negotiations are going well, that they should close soon and that there is no feud between the two parties.

Neto Sales, partner at Medalha Editora, told g1 that he saw the approach of James Blunt in a positive light to make a deal, and that other foreign artists in similar cases just try to stop the music or fundraising. He also thinks the deal should come out soon.

O chorus with singers who imitate barking it was signed by six Brazilian composers and recorded by forrozeiros Ávine and Matheus Fernandes. The most played song in Brazil today. But the canine melody is recycled and has an ancient lineage. Understand in the podcast g1 heard and in the text below.

The video was a joke, but the message was serious

James Blunt posted on October 26th a video dancing to the song “Dog Heart” and congratulating him on number 1 on the charts, but wrote in the caption that he was going to “send bank details soon”.

1 de 5 Ávine Vinny (major), singer of ‘Coração Dog’, and James Blunt (Minor), singer and author of ‘Same mistake’, whose chorus inspired the melody of the Brazilian forró — Photo: Reproduction Ávine Vinny (major), singer of ‘Coração dog’, and James Blunt (minor), singer and author of ‘Same mistake’, whose chorus inspired the melody of the Brazilian forró — Photo: Reproduction

He posted the video in jest, and until then it was not known if he would actually claim co-authorship.

The authors of the Brazilian forró, until then, admitted the inspiration, but denied that there was plagiarism.

In 2007, James Blunt released “Same mistake”. With his romantic style, he repeats a sad “oooo” in the chorus. The song became known in Brazil in the soap opera “Duas caras”.

released “Same mistake”. With his romantic style, he repeats a sad “oooo” in the chorus. The song became known in Brazil in the soap opera “Duas caras”. In 2008 the group Black panties , who made several unauthorized versions of foreign hits, turned “Same mistake” into “Já accustom me”. The melody is all the same, but with lyrics in Portuguese.

, who made several unauthorized versions of foreign hits, turned “Same mistake” into “Já accustom me”. The melody is all the same, but with lyrics in Portuguese. In 2021, “Coração dog” was written in Fortaleza by the team of six composers: Daniel dos Versos, Fellipe Panda, PG do Carmo, Riquinho da Rima, Breno Lucena and Felipe Love.

Daniel dos Versos, Fellipe Panda, PG do Carmo, Riquinho da Rima, Breno Lucena and Felipe Love. The verses at the beginning are different from “Same mistake”. But the chorus has the same melody . They took the “oooo” of James Blunt and turned it into the bark of that dog heart.

. They took the “oooo” of James Blunt and turned it into the bark of that dog heart. The song, with a stepped forró arrangement and electronic music touches, was recorded by forró singers from Ceará Ávine and Matheus Fernandes and became No. 1 national in October.

in October. The authors admit that the “uuuuu” was inspired by James Blunt’s music, which became popular in forró via Calcinha Preta. But they say it is just a “quote”, not plagiarism.

which became popular in forró via Calcinha Preta. But they say it is So far, there is no credit for English in the composition.

Watch the video below and compare the three songs. Then read the story of “Dog Heart”:

Compare: Same Mistake (James Blunt, 2007), I’m used to it (Palcinha Preta, 2008) and Coração Cachorro (Avine, 2021)

Before snapping up to number one on the streaming charts, “Dog Heart” was discredited. “She was teased. They said: ‘Do you think the market will consume this?'” says Daniel. “They thought it was silly, and today she woke up at number 1 on Spotify,” he celebrates.

Daniel Hortêncio Batista, 31, was a marketing assistant in Fortaleza when he started composing in 2016 and became Daniel dos Versos. He has already written for Wesley Safadão (“Amanheceu”) and Nattan with Xand Avião (the hit “Drags up”).

In March 2021, he arranged a meeting to write with three composer friends from the Jujuba publishing house, a hit factory in Fortaleza – two others ended up joining, forming a pack of six. That night, they did two songs: “Band-Aid” (not yet released) and one they called at the beginning “Chained Heart”.

2 of 5 The six authors of ‘Coração dog’ on the night they composed the song, in March 2021, at Jujuba publishing house, in Fortaleza. From left: Breno Lucena, PG do Carmo, Felipe Love, Daniel dos Versos, Riquinho da Rima and Felipe Panda — Photo: Personal archive The six authors of ‘Coração dog’ on the night they composed the song, in March 2021, at Jujuba publishing house, in Fortaleza. From left: Breno Lucena, PG do Carmo, Felipe Love, Daniel dos Versos, Riquinho da Rima and Felipe Panda — Photo: Personal archive

“Then I said: ‘Man, it’s a longing song, it’s a dog heart. As if the heart were still in love, a big dog, thrown at her feet, suffered by her ex’. People thought it was a good idea,” says Daniel. But they got stuck in the chorus and needed something different.

“It can’t come with a common little phrase. We have to surprise. Then the PG do Carmo said: ‘I thought of a stop here, but you won’t want to.'” Thinking that no one would like it, he barked with the melody of “Same mistake” and “I’m used to it” for the companions.

“It came in very well. Because a dog heart when it sees the person, what does it do? Awow. Suffering. We were tied to the idea”, says Daniel.

“I had to convince my team to record this song”, says Ávine, 32, born in Sobral, Ceará. He learned to sing in the evangelical church and later ventured into bars. At the age of 20, he formed the band Xé Pop and became an idol of forró.

Now in a solo career, Ávine is hired by Vybbe, producer of Xand Avião. It stands out in this market, but the first national number 1, which reinforces its agenda in the Southeast, is “Coração dog”. But at first “a lot of people thought the music was weird,” he says.

3 out of 5 Avine Vinny at São João de Caruaru 2019 — Photo: Janaina Pepeu/Caruaru City Hall Avine Vinny at São João de Caruaru, 2019 — Photo: Janaina Pepeu/Cauaru City Hall

“A lot of my team didn’t want me to record it. But I was sure it would work because it’s a song that has good lyrics, romantic, and has an unusual chorus to say the least. That’s the formula for what’s going on today.” , says Ávine, who called Matheus Fernandes into the partnership.

The arrangement made a difference. “We wanted to put more electronic beats. Kind of pisseiro with funk”, he defines. “We paced the rhythm and put some elements of TikTok, from funk, that are happening in the market.” The plan was right: music is now the champion of dances in the video app.

And the puppy chorus of ‘Same mistake’?

4 of 5 From left: James Blunt, author of ‘Same Mistake’ (2007); Calcinha Preta, who recorded the version ‘Já accustom me’ (2008); Ávine, who sings the melody of the chorus in the song ‘Coração Dog’, (2021) — Photo: Publicity From left: James Blunt, author of ‘Same Mistake’ (2007); Calcinha Preta, who recorded the version ‘Já a accustomed me’ (2008); Ávine, who sings the melody of the chorus in the song ‘Coração Dog’, (2021) — Photo: Publicity

“At the time of “auuuu”, for sure, the inspiration is in James Blunt. But it’s just a quote. The song is not a version. It’s a game of melody, voice, the dog barking. It has a whole context , a meaning until it reached “auuuu”, Daniel dos Versos told g1 in October, before news that a deal was being negotiated.

“So much so that the melody at the beginning is different. You can’t put one song on top of the other and play. They clash, they’re not the same. The song by Calcinha Preta, yes, it’s a version”, he compares.

5 of 5 Daniel dos Versos, one of the six authors of ‘Dog Heart’ — Photo: Publicity Daniel dos Versos, one of the six authors of ‘Dog Heart’ — Photo: Publicity

“Already used to it” is not the only unauthorized version made by Calcinha Preta. The group made several adaptations of this type, and has already told the podcast g1 heard who had copyright issues for that.

“But we always find a way around it. Because sometimes we can’t record a DVD, a CD. Right now, we had a problem with that because, on Calcinha Preta’s 25-year DVD, several songs couldn’t be entered through cause of copyright,” said Paulinha Abelha.

“If by chance we get a notification, we will definitely fix it in the best possible way so that the song is still in evidence, so that everyone wins. But I don’t think anything will happen,” said Daniel in October.

“If you have to give the credit, we will. We’re fair. If it gets to that point of saying, ‘James Blunt will go into writing, because of that, the law says that, the copyright rule says that,’ if it is all right, obviously we will have one more partner in the composition, no problem,” said Daniel.

But, until then, he didn’t think there should be that credit. “Let it be clear that music is not plagiarism. We even went back in the days of lawyers. And we came to the conclusion that it is just a quote.”

In October, Ávine Vinny, who is hired by Sony Records, told g1 that the company had already settled the matter, without giving further details. The g1 sought out Sony’s advisors, who said on behalf of “the publisher” that they didn’t think there was plagiarism in the music.

But Sony Publishing House does not represent the editorial rights of “Dog Heart”. The company, in its label arm, is only responsible for recording Ávine Vinny and Matheus Fernandes. The agreement only involves the songwriters of the songs, not the interpreters.

Two lawyers sought by g1 gave different opinions on the case.

Daniel Campello of ORB Music said: “I think he (James Blunt) is absolutely right, because this is an unauthorized use of a piece of his music. . When you quote an excerpt, you have to give credit.”

“In this case there was a classic plagiarism. It’s an author trying to pass himself off as the other in an imposter way. The plagiarist is an imposter. What the Brazilians did was use an excerpt of James Blunt’s music without giving credit, and in this case clearly constituting a plagiarism,” concluded Daniel.