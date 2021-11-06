Janssen is less effective, over time, than Pfizer and Moderna – News

The effectiveness of the three immunizing agents against Covid-19 applied in the United States were the subject of a research published in the scientific journal Science this week. Scientists have concluded that the efficiency of Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen decreases over time. The fall from February to October 2021 is from 87.9% to 48.1%, on average.

Surveys with 780,000 Americans show that the greatest loss of efficiency was from Janssen, a single-dose vaccine also applied in Brazil. Protection against infection increased from 86.4% in March to 13.1% in September this year.

Moderna had the longest protection, with a drop from 89.2% to 58%. Pfizer went from 86.9% to 43.3% between February and October 1st.

The study, the authors say, is the first to compare rates of diminished protection from vaccines available to most Americans and to report post-infection mortality rates.

The research, conducted by the University of Texas in conjunction with the US Institute of Public Health and the US Veterans Medical Center, analyzed Covid-19 cases based on vaccinations of 780,225 war veterans.

The study period coincides with the emergence and prevalence of the Delta variant there, and patterns of infection progression over time were consistent by age, despite vaccine eligibility.

The researchers emphasize that vaccination with either vaccine protects against severe cases and death. The relative benefit of vaccines to protect against death was greatest for people under 65, but it was also “very strong” for people over that age.

The study showed that the risk of death from Covid-19 was higher in unvaccinated veterans, regardless of age and comorbidities.

By age, in the case of children under 65, vaccines were, on average, 81.7% effective against death: Pfizer 84.3%, Moderna 81.5% and Janssen 73%, according to data from July to October.

Among people aged 65 and over, the overall effectiveness against death was 71.6%. Modern by 75.5%; Pfizer 70.1% and Janssen 52.2%.

The research provides “a solid basis for comparing the long-term efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines and paying attention to making informed decisions” about primary vaccination, booster doses or measures such as mask use, according to the study’s lead author , Barbara Cohn, of the American Institute of Public Health.