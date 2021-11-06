Jeep and Fiat lead direct sales in October; see ranking

The share of direct sales in the global composition of the Brazilian market grew in October. Of the 150,079 cars and light commercial vehicles, 43.15% were through the modality – an increase of almost 5 points compared to September. With 30.52% market share, Fiat led for the 14th month in a row. VW (18.72%) and Jeep (15.81%) repeated the same positions of the two previous months.

Leader among automobiles in August and September, the Jeep Compass (4,701) fell to 3rd. The dispute for the leadership, quite fierce, was won by Fiat Argo with less than 100 units ahead of the Jeep Renegade (5,244 x 5,156). With the Fiat Cronos (2,108) in 6th, the Peugeot 208 (2,084) in 7th and the Citroën C4 Cactus (1,234) in 10th, the Stellantis group had no less than six models in the top 10.

Older models of VW for sale in the country, Gol (3,740) and Voyage (2,914) – leader among sedans – completed the top 5. The German brand also got the T-Cross (1,762) at the top of the table. With 1,980 license plates, the Onix Plus was the only Chevrolet representative in the top ten, although the Onix (1,182) came very close.

In one of its weakest months due to production problems, the Fiat Mobi (1,109), although leader among entry-level models, was only 12th. In its 1st top 20, the VW Taos (530) surpassed the Chevrolet Tracker (526) to secure 16th place. Debuting in September, the Jeep Commander had all 372 of its units out of retail, selling more than the veteran Fiat Uno (348).

The month also marked some curiosities, such as the presence of the electric Nissan Leaf (192) in 37th position – the result of a negotiation for a major rental company – and the “almost unknown” Subaru XV with all its 73 license plates. Increasingly dependent on direct sales, Volvo had the XC60 (330) and XC40 (225) above 90%. In the same way, more than 90% of the Audi Q5 (188) did not have retail participation.

POS.

MODEL

DIRECT SALES

% TOTAL

OCT. 21

1st

FIAT ARGO

5,244

62.57%

8,381

2nd

JEEP RENEGADE

5,156

76.69%

6723

3rd

JEEP COMPASS

4,701

77.10%

6,097

4th

VW GOL

3,740

74.22%

5,039

5th

VW VOYAGE

2,914

98.18%

2,968

6th

FIAT CHRONOS

2,108

74.86%

2816

7th

PEUGEOT 208

2,084

91.81%

2,270

8th

CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS

1980

44.06%

4,494

9th

VW T-CROSS

1,762

29.33%

6,008

10th

CITROON C4 CACTUS

1,234

79.31%

1,556

11th

ONIX CHEVROLET

1,182

22.92%

5,157

12th

FIAT MOBI

1,109

37.66%

2,945

13th

HYUNDAI HB20

935

16.00%

5,844

14th

NISSAN KICKS

780

33.38%

2,337

15th

RENAULT CAPTUR

624

52.31%

1,193

16th

VW TAOS

530

31.51%

1682

17th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

526

12.67%

4,151

18th

CHEVROLET SPIN

500

81.70%

612

19th

RENAULT KWID

485

18.27%

2,655

20th

RENAULT DUSTER

452

32.10%

1,408

21st

VW VIRTUS

429

30.45%

1,409

22nd

VW NIVUS

414

11.88%

3,485

23rd

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X

392

28.18%

1,391

24th

FIAT SIENA

388

41.01%

946

25th

JEEP COMMANDER

372

100.00%

372

26th

FIAT UNO

348

95.87%

363

27th

VOLVO XC60

330

99.70%

331

28th

RENAULT LOGAN

294

79.46%

370

29th

FIAT DOBLÒ

275

99.64%

276

30th

HONDA HR-V

267

7.90%

3,381

31st

PEUGEOT 2008

267

86.13%

310

32nd

TOYOTA COROLLA

247

8.20%

3,014

33rd

RENAULT SANDERO

246

58.02%

424

34th

VOLVO XC40

225

100.00%

225

35th

TOYOTA YARIS HATCH

218

20.06%

1,087

36th

HYUNDAI CRETE

204

3.71%

5,492

37th

NISSAN LEAF

192

100.00%

192

38th

CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN

191

39.79%

480

39th

AUDI Q5

188

90.82%

207

40th

HONDA CIVIC

149

8.99%

1,657

41st

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7

144

24.16%

596

42nd

HYUNDAI HB20S

144

8.39%

1,716

43rd

CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

141

55.73%

253

44th

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

140

4.67%

2,999

45th

VW FOX

140

8.77%

1,596

46th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8

125

11.32%

1,104

47th

VW POLO

120

11.54%

1,040

48th

TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN

118

21.18%

557

49th

NISSAN VERSA

101

10.69%

945

50th

SUBARU XV

73

100.00%

73

Among the light commercial vehicles, Fiat secured a new one-two, but this time with the Strada (4,813) with a much bigger advantage over the Toro (3,737) – in September, there were only 90 units. Third place for the 3rd month in a row, the Chevrolet S10 (3,272) had almost 87% of its plates issued outside of retail. Sixth, Toyota Hilux (1,104) was the least dependent on the modality (29%).

Fiat Strada 2021
Fiat Toro Volcano 2.0 turbodiesel 2022 - Motor1.com Test

POS.

MODEL

DIRECT SALES

% TOTAL

OCT. 21

1st

FIAT STRADA

4,813

78.52%

6,130

2nd

FIAT TORO

3,737

72.05%

5,187

3rd

CHEVROLET S10

3,272

86.68%

3,775

4th

VW SAVEIRO

1,927

88.64%

2,174

5th

FIAT FIORINO

1,266

71.32%

1,775

6th

TOYOTA HILUX

1,104

28.95%

3814

7th

RENAULT MASTER

746

78.28%

953

8th

NISSAN FRONTIER

489

47.20%

1,036

9th

MITSUBISHI L200

417

41.37%

1,008

10th

FIAT DOBLÒ

204

99.51%

205

11th

FIAT DUCATO

192

65.53%

293

12th

RENAULT DUSTER OROCH

173

32.46%

533

13th

VW AMAROK

132

38.82%

340

14th

CITROON JUMPY

118

43.38%

272

15th

VW / MAN EXPRESS

88

29.73%

296

16th

PEUGEOT BOXER

77

81.91%

94

17th

PEUGEOT EXPERT

58

21.97%

264

18th

CITROON JUMPER

42

85.71%

49

19th

PEUGEOT PARTNER

38

74.51%

51

20th

HYUNDAI HR

33

12.31%

268

21st

RAM 1500

32

96.97%

33

22nd

RAM 2500

31

100.00%

31

23rd

MONTANA CHEVROLET

15

65.22%

23

24th

IVECO DAILY 30-130

10

13.33%

75

25th

FORD RANGER

7

0.49%

1,442

26th

IVECO DAILY

6

85.71%

7

27th

IVECO DAILY 35-150

5

2.92%

171

28th

FORD F250

two

66.67%

3

Source: Fenabrave