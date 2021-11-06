Jeep and Fiat lead direct sales in October; see ranking

The share of direct sales in the global composition of the Brazilian market grew in October. Of the 150,079 cars and light commercial vehicles, 43.15% were through the modality – an increase of almost 5 points compared to September. With 30.52% market share, Fiat led for the 14th month in a row. VW (18.72%) and Jeep (15.81%) repeated the same positions of the two previous months.

Leader among automobiles in August and September, the Jeep Compass (4,701) fell to 3rd. The dispute for the leadership, quite fierce, was won by Fiat Argo with less than 100 units ahead of the Jeep Renegade (5,244 x 5,156). With the Fiat Cronos (2,108) in 6th, the Peugeot 208 (2,084) in 7th and the Citroën C4 Cactus (1,234) in 10th, the Stellantis group had no less than six models in the top 10.

Older models of VW for sale in the country, Gol (3,740) and Voyage (2,914) – leader among sedans – completed the top 5. The German brand also got the T-Cross (1,762) at the top of the table. With 1,980 license plates, the Onix Plus was the only Chevrolet representative in the top ten, although the Onix (1,182) came very close.

In one of its weakest months due to production problems, the Fiat Mobi (1,109), although leader among entry-level models, was only 12th. In its 1st top 20, the VW Taos (530) surpassed the Chevrolet Tracker (526) to secure 16th place. Debuting in September, the Jeep Commander had all 372 of its units out of retail, selling more than the veteran Fiat Uno (348).

The month also marked some curiosities, such as the presence of the electric Nissan Leaf (192) in 37th position – the result of a negotiation for a major rental company – and the “almost unknown” Subaru XV with all its 73 license plates. Increasingly dependent on direct sales, Volvo had the XC60 (330) and XC40 (225) above 90%. In the same way, more than 90% of the Audi Q5 (188) did not have retail participation.

POS. MODEL DIRECT SALES % TOTAL OCT. 21 1st FIAT ARGO 5,244 62.57% 8,381 2nd JEEP RENEGADE 5,156 76.69% 6723 3rd JEEP COMPASS 4,701 77.10% 6,097 4th VW GOL 3,740 74.22% 5,039 5th VW VOYAGE 2,914 98.18% 2,968 6th FIAT CHRONOS 2,108 74.86% 2816 7th PEUGEOT 208 2,084 91.81% 2,270 8th CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS 1980 44.06% 4,494 9th VW T-CROSS 1,762 29.33% 6,008 10th CITROON C4 CACTUS 1,234 79.31% 1,556 11th ONIX CHEVROLET 1,182 22.92% 5,157 12th FIAT MOBI 1,109 37.66% 2,945 13th HYUNDAI HB20 935 16.00% 5,844 14th NISSAN KICKS 780 33.38% 2,337 15th RENAULT CAPTUR 624 52.31% 1,193 16th VW TAOS 530 31.51% 1682 17th CHEVROLET TRACKER 526 12.67% 4,151 18th CHEVROLET SPIN 500 81.70% 612 19th RENAULT KWID 485 18.27% 2,655 20th RENAULT DUSTER 452 32.10% 1,408 21st VW VIRTUS 429 30.45% 1,409 22nd VW NIVUS 414 11.88% 3,485 23rd CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X 392 28.18% 1,391 24th FIAT SIENA 388 41.01% 946 25th JEEP COMMANDER 372 100.00% 372 26th FIAT UNO 348 95.87% 363 27th VOLVO XC60 330 99.70% 331 28th RENAULT LOGAN 294 79.46% 370 29th FIAT DOBLÒ 275 99.64% 276 30th HONDA HR-V 267 7.90% 3,381 31st PEUGEOT 2008 267 86.13% 310 32nd TOYOTA COROLLA 247 8.20% 3,014 33rd RENAULT SANDERO 246 58.02% 424 34th VOLVO XC40 225 100.00% 225 35th TOYOTA YARIS HATCH 218 20.06% 1,087 36th HYUNDAI CRETE 204 3.71% 5,492 37th NISSAN LEAF 192 100.00% 192 38th CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN 191 39.79% 480 39th AUDI Q5 188 90.82% 207 40th HONDA CIVIC 149 8.99% 1,657 41st CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7 144 24.16% 596 42nd HYUNDAI HB20S 144 8.39% 1,716 43rd CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER 141 55.73% 253 44th TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 140 4.67% 2,999 45th VW FOX 140 8.77% 1,596 46th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8 125 11.32% 1,104 47th VW POLO 120 11.54% 1,040 48th TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN 118 21.18% 557 49th NISSAN VERSA 101 10.69% 945 50th SUBARU XV 73 100.00% 73

Among the light commercial vehicles, Fiat secured a new one-two, but this time with the Strada (4,813) with a much bigger advantage over the Toro (3,737) – in September, there were only 90 units. Third place for the 3rd month in a row, the Chevrolet S10 (3,272) had almost 87% of its plates issued outside of retail. Sixth, Toyota Hilux (1,104) was the least dependent on the modality (29%).