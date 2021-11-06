Jeep and Fiat lead direct sales in October; see ranking

The share of direct sales in the global composition of the Brazilian market grew in October. Of the 150,079 cars and light commercial vehicles, 43.15% were through the modality – an increase of almost 5 points compared to September. With 30.52% market share, Fiat led for the 14th month in a row. VW (18.72%) and Jeep (15.81%) repeated the same positions of the two previous months.
Leader among automobiles in August and September, the Jeep Compass (4,701) fell to 3rd. The dispute for the leadership, quite fierce, was won by Fiat Argo with less than 100 units ahead of the Jeep Renegade (5,244 x 5,156). With the Fiat Cronos (2,108) in 6th, the Peugeot 208 (2,084) in 7th and the Citroën C4 Cactus (1,234) in 10th, the Stellantis group had no less than six models in the top 10.
Older models of VW for sale in the country, Gol (3,740) and Voyage (2,914) – leader among sedans – completed the top 5. The German brand also got the T-Cross (1,762) at the top of the table. With 1,980 license plates, the Onix Plus was the only Chevrolet representative in the top ten, although the Onix (1,182) came very close.
In one of its weakest months due to production problems, the Fiat Mobi (1,109), although leader among entry-level models, was only 12th. In its 1st top 20, the VW Taos (530) surpassed the Chevrolet Tracker (526) to secure 16th place. Debuting in September, the Jeep Commander had all 372 of its units out of retail, selling more than the veteran Fiat Uno (348).
The month also marked some curiosities, such as the presence of the electric Nissan Leaf (192) in 37th position – the result of a negotiation for a major rental company – and the “almost unknown” Subaru XV with all its 73 license plates. Increasingly dependent on direct sales, Volvo had the XC60 (330) and XC40 (225) above 90%. In the same way, more than 90% of the Audi Q5 (188) did not have retail participation.
POS.
MODEL
DIRECT SALES
% TOTAL
OCT. 21
1st
FIAT ARGO
5,244
62.57%
8,381
2nd
JEEP RENEGADE
5,156
76.69%
6723
3rd
JEEP COMPASS
4,701
77.10%
6,097
4th
VW GOL
3,740
74.22%
5,039
5th
VW VOYAGE
2,914
98.18%
2,968
6th
FIAT CHRONOS
2,108
74.86%
2816
7th
PEUGEOT 208
2,084
91.81%
2,270
8th
CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS
1980
44.06%
4,494
9th
VW T-CROSS
1,762
29.33%
6,008
10th
CITROON C4 CACTUS
1,234
79.31%
1,556
11th
ONIX CHEVROLET
1,182
22.92%
5,157
12th
FIAT MOBI
1,109
37.66%
2,945
13th
HYUNDAI HB20
935
16.00%
5,844
14th
NISSAN KICKS
780
33.38%
2,337
15th
RENAULT CAPTUR
624
52.31%
1,193
16th
VW TAOS
530
31.51%
1682
17th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
526
12.67%
4,151
18th
CHEVROLET SPIN
500
81.70%
612
19th
RENAULT KWID
485
18.27%
2,655
20th
RENAULT DUSTER
452
32.10%
1,408
21st
VW VIRTUS
429
30.45%
1,409
22nd
VW NIVUS
414
11.88%
3,485
23rd
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X
392
28.18%
1,391
24th
FIAT SIENA
388
41.01%
946
25th
JEEP COMMANDER
372
100.00%
372
26th
FIAT UNO
348
95.87%
363
27th
VOLVO XC60
330
99.70%
331
28th
RENAULT LOGAN
294
79.46%
370
29th
FIAT DOBLÒ
275
99.64%
276
30th
HONDA HR-V
267
7.90%
3,381
31st
PEUGEOT 2008
267
86.13%
310
32nd
TOYOTA COROLLA
247
8.20%
3,014
33rd
RENAULT SANDERO
246
58.02%
424
34th
VOLVO XC40
225
100.00%
225
35th
TOYOTA YARIS HATCH
218
20.06%
1,087
36th
HYUNDAI CRETE
204
3.71%
5,492
37th
NISSAN LEAF
192
100.00%
192
38th
CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN
191
39.79%
480
39th
AUDI Q5
188
90.82%
207
40th
HONDA CIVIC
149
8.99%
1,657
41st
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7
144
24.16%
596
42nd
HYUNDAI HB20S
144
8.39%
1,716
43rd
CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER
141
55.73%
253
44th
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
140
4.67%
2,999
45th
VW FOX
140
8.77%
1,596
46th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8
125
11.32%
1,104
47th
VW POLO
120
11.54%
1,040
48th
TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN
118
21.18%
557
49th
NISSAN VERSA
101
10.69%
945
50th
SUBARU XV
73
100.00%
73
Among the light commercial vehicles, Fiat secured a new one-two, but this time with the Strada (4,813) with a much bigger advantage over the Toro (3,737) – in September, there were only 90 units. Third place for the 3rd month in a row, the Chevrolet S10 (3,272) had almost 87% of its plates issued outside of retail. Sixth, Toyota Hilux (1,104) was the least dependent on the modality (29%).
POS.
MODEL
DIRECT SALES
% TOTAL
OCT. 21
1st
FIAT STRADA
4,813
78.52%
6,130
2nd
FIAT TORO
3,737
72.05%
5,187
3rd
CHEVROLET S10
3,272
86.68%
3,775
4th
VW SAVEIRO
1,927
88.64%
2,174
5th
FIAT FIORINO
1,266
71.32%
1,775
6th
TOYOTA HILUX
1,104
28.95%
3814
7th
RENAULT MASTER
746
78.28%
953
8th
NISSAN FRONTIER
489
47.20%
1,036
9th
MITSUBISHI L200
417
41.37%
1,008
10th
FIAT DOBLÒ
204
99.51%
205
11th
FIAT DUCATO
192
65.53%
293
12th
RENAULT DUSTER OROCH
173
32.46%
533
13th
VW AMAROK
132
38.82%
340
14th
CITROON JUMPY
118
43.38%
272
15th
VW / MAN EXPRESS
88
29.73%
296
16th
PEUGEOT BOXER
77
81.91%
94
17th
PEUGEOT EXPERT
58
21.97%
264
18th
CITROON JUMPER
42
85.71%
49
19th
PEUGEOT PARTNER
38
74.51%
51
20th
HYUNDAI HR
33
12.31%
268
21st
RAM 1500
32
96.97%
33
22nd
RAM 2500
31
100.00%
31
23rd
MONTANA CHEVROLET
15
65.22%
23
24th
IVECO DAILY 30-130
10
13.33%
75
25th
FORD RANGER
7
0.49%
1,442
26th
IVECO DAILY
6
85.71%
7
27th
IVECO DAILY 35-150
5
2.92%
171
28th
FORD F250
two
66.67%
3
