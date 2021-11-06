Job creation in the US must have accelerated in October as Covid-19 weakens By Reuters



Poster announcing job vacancy in Florida, USA 06/01/2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones



By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US economy likely picked up in October as the summer outbreak of Covid-19 infections weakened, providing further evidence that economic activity is picking up steam at the start of the fourth quarter.

But the Labor Department’s employment report to be released on Friday should show that the shortage of workers persists even after government-funded unemployment benefits end and schools reopen for in-person classes.

Still, the data will add to rising consumer confidence and service-sector activity to paint a more favorable picture of the economy after the Delta variant of coronavirus and shortages of goods constrained third-quarter growth for the weakest pace in more than a year.

The US economy probably created 450,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists. In September, 194,000 jobs were opened, the lowest number in nine months.

The October gain in vacancies could bring employment to about 4.5 million below the peak in February 2020. Estimates ranged from 125,000 to 755,000 jobs.