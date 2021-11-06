Johnson & Johnson vaccine loses more effectiveness over time

THE Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine loses the most effectiveness over time. The conclusion is contained in a study published in the journal Science and which also reports the loss of protection of the three main vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

According to this study, conducted at the Veterans Health Administration covering 2.7% of the US population, from February to October 2021 vaccine protection against infection dropped, on average, from 87.9% to 48.1% in the three main vaccines.

The biggest decline was the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, resulting in a 13.1% protection rate against infection.

From July to October 2021, the effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent death in people aged 65 years was 73% for those vaccinated with Janssen, 81.5% for those vaccinated with Moderna and 84.3 % with Pfizer-BioNTech. For over 65s, the effectiveness was 52.2% for Janssen, 75.5% for Moderna and 70.1% for Pfizer-BioNTech.

These conclusions reinforce the idea that it is necessary to continue to increase vaccination, especially in the case of those vaccinated with a single dose of Janssen.

The vaccine that guaranteed greater protection over time was the one from Moderna, with a drop from 89.2% to 58%. In the case of Pfizer, it went from 86.9% to 43.3% between February and October.

The study was conducted on 780,000 people in the United States.

In Spain, from November 15th – and following the priority lines of the national vaccination strategy -, those who received the Janssen single-dose vaccine will receive booster immunization.

