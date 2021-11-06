José Alfredo kills Maurílio, saves Cristina and gets sick · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will kill Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) at the end of Império. The bloodbath will take place for the commander to save Cristina’s (Leandra Leal) life from the hands of the real Fabrício Melgaço, José Pedro (Caio Blat). The “man in black”, however, will have a tragic outcome and will be murdered by his own son.

In the final chapter that will be shown this Friday (5), the husband of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will get clues that the eldest was taken to a deactivated factory belonging to Silviano’s family (Othon Bastos). He will go there determined to free the girl with the help of Josué (Roberto Birindelli).

There, the almighty will be seen by Maurilio, who will start shooting at the enemy. The two will enter a melee fight, and the villain will manage to disarm José Alfredo. But the commander’s right arm will intercede and distract the biologist. Maria Isis’ lover (Marina Ruy Barbosa) will then take advantage of the breach and kill the opponent.

Then the clash will be between father and son. José Pedro will shoot his father in the back and kill him. He will still try to end his own life when he sees the Commander lying on the ground. However, the suit’s bastard sister will stop him from killing himself and will insist on seeing him behind bars.

Maria Marta’s favorite son will then pay for his mistakes in jail. Eight years after the commander’s devastating death, the Medeiros family will reappear at a ceremony at the jewelry store. The “Empress” will call one of the grandchildren, the criminal’s son with Amanda (Amanda Birolli), “Favourite” and will demonstrate that he has learned nothing from the past.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot will go live next Monday (8).

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

