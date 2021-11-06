Juca: Corinthians ‘nothing in cash’ and is putting together a selection of veterans – 11/05/2021

Corinthians can count on another return of the fans’ idol next season, the case of midfielder Paulinho, champion of the Libertadores and Mundial for the club in 2012, as well as a player of the Brazilian national team in the last two World Cups. In the case of the return of a player who is free in the market after Al-Ahli’s departure, the club would bring together Cássio, Fagner, Fábio Santos, Gil, Renato Augusto, Willian and Jô, historic players for the fan.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #175, Juca Kfouri draws attention to the high cost paid to the newly hired Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian, in addition to what it would have been for Paulinho, with Corinthians’ financial conditions, which presented an approximate debt of BRL 1 billion in last season’s balance sheet, in addition to stressing that he would be another veteran in the cast.

“Apparently, Corinthians has nothing in money, because obviously Renato Augusto’s salary is not low, Giuliano’s is not low, Róger’s is not low, and Paulinho’s will not be low, as well as Cássio, Fagner , Willian. Corinthians is very rich, Corinthians is swimming in money and can afford these luxuries,” says Juca.

“He’s putting together a team of veterans, a team for Luciano do Valle to direct, the late Bolacha. I miss Paulinho enormously, if you ask me ‘which player in Corinthians’ recent history you miss the most’, I I say it’s Paulinho. Very often I’m watching Corinthians games and I say to those on my side, ‘I miss Paulinho.’ But I keep thinking Corinthians wants to go back to that old thing of never going back to the place you were very happy, because you will be disappointed”, he completes.

The journalist jokes with the number of players over 30 years old hired by Corinthians and mentions that the former center forward Casagrande has yet to change his job as a commentator to return to play for the club.

“Corinthians is setting up the old fashion team, if that’s going to work out. But that’s what it seems to me, Casão is missing the Globo microphone and playing center forward, re-establishing Corinthians’s Democracy, because even in that speaks for Corinthians in a fake way,” he concludes.

