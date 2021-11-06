Judge gives hard lesson at Unimed Anápolis after health plan denies patient treatment

Unimed Anápolis was ordered by the court to fund an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Therapy (ECMO) for a patient who was diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia. Costs can reach R$ 200 thousand per week.

For Judge Vanessa Maria Trevisan, of the 13th Civil Court of Brasília, if the treatment was recommended by the health professional who is accompanying the case, ‘the health plan operator is not allowed to limit the alternatives for restoring the insured’s health’.

In the process, as disclosed by Estadão, Unimed claimed the absence of contractual or legal coverage of the treatment for not having “mandatory coverage”.

The magistrate, however, defended that the health plan cannot be contrary to the provision of ECMO, since “it can only establish the diseases that will be covered, but not the type of treatment used”.

“By signing a health care contract, the adherent trusts that the provider will comply at least with what is normally expected in that type of contract, that is, meet the prescriptions made by the accredited physician, responsible for the treatment”, he wrote.

In time

ECMO is an advanced technology treatment that is used to replace heart or lung activity. In other words, it is a machine connected to the patient’s body through catheters to enable the circulation and artificial oxygenation of blood.

Usually, the therapy is only used in critically ill patients, who already have a high impairment of pulmonary and circulatory functions.

With a very high cost, ECMO became even better known among the Brazilian population at the beginning of the year, after being used in the treatment of artist Paulo Gustavo, who ended up not resisting the complications of Covid-19.