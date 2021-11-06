Juliette talks about her relationship with the sport and exalts rivalry between Campinense and Treze in Paraíba | soccer

O Classic of the Main is one of those that moves an entire city. On one side are the fans of the Campinas and on the other hand those of the thirteen , forming an old rivalry, almost 70 years old. Traditionally, this clash invades homes in Campina Grande and divides families in a healthy climate, but which often even gets out of control. At the home of Juliette Freire, singer and BBB 21 winner, it was no different. The girl from Paraíba talked to our team and recalled fun times at her grandmother’s house, which is close to Estádio Amigão, the stage for clashes between Raposa and Galo.

Juliette did not reveal which major she had the preference, but assured that her family was divided between red and black and white. All this during his childhood and adolescence living in the Queen of Borborema. During her visit to the most guarded house in the country, the singer had already reported that her mother, Dona Fátima, was “crazy” for Treze.

— Thirteen and Campinense remind me of childhood and adolescence. My family is divided, half is thirteen and the other is from Campinas. And then the fights came, because the guys are very emotional. I remember that if the kids rooted for one or the other it was funny, there would be a fight, but it was all healthy. I remember the city stopped when there was a game. My grandmother lives near Amigao. So I have good memories,” Juliette said.

Juliette Freire was born in Campina Grande, is a lawyer and won the country this year after winning the Big Brother Brasil edition. Paraibana is the participant with the largest number of followers on a social network in the entire history of the reality show in Brazil. After participating, she launched herself as a singer, and her most listened to song, “Diferença Mara”, in a music application already has more than 8 million reproductions.

The rivalry between Campinense and Treze is long, it has already been decided by the state, like last year, won by the thirteen-year-olds. This season, however, Rooster’s year was not good, the team was eliminated from the Paraiba Championship early and also fell in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil, the Copa do Nordeste and also the Série D of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

The various eliminations compromised the year 2022, in which the Thirteen will only compete in the Paraiba Championship. The facts left the fans scolding the club’s board of directors.

Already the 2021 of Campinense must have left part of Juliette’s family certainly happy. Raposa won the Paraiba Championship, won access to the Series C of the 2022 Brazilian Nationals and is in the decision of the 4th national division. This Saturday, Rubro-Negro receives Aparecidense at Estádio Amigão, in Campina Grande, at 4 pm, opening the final.

adult life in João Pessoa

While childhood and adolescence was in Campina Grande, Juliette moved to João Pessoa as an adult. That’s when she started to have more contact with the fans of Botafogo-PB, the main club in the capital of Paraíba.

— About Botafogo-PB, I have more adult memory. The city also promotes that cheering atmosphere, because a lot of people cheer, go to the stadium. I have a great affection for this emotion that the people have – he said.

Belo, by the way, is experiencing a moment of great euphoria. The team is one game away from the 2022 Brasileirão Series B access. This Saturday, Alvinegro da Estrela Vermelha visits Ituano for the final round of the access quadrangular. The Botafoguenses depend only on their own strength to get the long-awaited place in the Segundona.

“I was never an athlete”

Despite her contact with football through her family and living in cities, Juliette has always admitted that she didn’t have a very athletic life. Playing sports for her was another wish, something that was not so well fulfilled.

— I really wanted to do handball, but I couldn’t. Then I tried to play volleyball and I couldn’t do it either. I could see on the program (BBB) ​​how terrible I am in exams. And the sport follows this line. I’m not a good example and I regret it a lot, because I would have a better fitness and a better knee. I even did crossfit for a while, it’s a sport I really like and I want to come back. And I also wanted to send a scent to the beach tennis crowd, which is now fashionable in João Pessoa, and I really want to practice — he added.