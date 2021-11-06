Keno loses a split decision and takes silver at the Boxing World Championship – 11/05/2021

Keno Machado won this Friday (5) the silver medal at the Men’s Amateur Boxing World Championship, held in Belgrade, Serbia. The 21-year-old from Bahia, great promise for the upcoming Olympic cycle, was defeated in the final by Alfonso Dominguez, bronze medalist in Tokyo-2020, born in Cuba, but naturalized by Azerbaijan.

The confrontation was a few blows for both sides, with Dominguez dodging the blows in the first round and then controlling the rest of the fight. Keno failed to impose his more aggressive style and was defeated by split decision by the referees. Three saw victory by the Azeri boxer (double 28/27 and one 30/27). Two others scored 28 to 27 for the Brazilian.

For the first time in the history of the Amateur Boxing World Championships, hefty cash prizes are being distributed to the medalists. For the gold, Dominguez will earn $100,000. Keno will keep US$ 50 thousand, more than R$ 270 thousand at the price of the day. The value is greater than the amount paid by the COB for an Olympic gold: R$ 250,000.

Unlike the Olympics, disputed in eight men’s weight classes, at the Worlds there are 13 subdivisions, which increases the number of medals distributed and, consequently, the chance of an athlete going to the podium.

Keno, who was 2018 Olympic Youth Champion in the 75kg division, moved up to a subdivision that had an 81kg weight limit for the Olympics. The Bahian got the podium today on the cruiser, a category that is not Olympic, for athletes weighing up to 86kg, intermediate between the light heavyweight and heavyweight.

For his gold record in Buenos Aires-2018 and silver at the Pan de Lima in 2019, defeated only by Cuban phenomenon Julio Cesar La Cruz, Keno went to Tokyo as one of the top names in the Brazilian delegation, as quoted for a medal as Hebert Conceição, who ended up champion in his category. But he was eliminated in the quarterfinals, for Briton Benjamin Whittaker, a result that was disputed by the Brazilian public – not by Keno.

The comeback came now at the Worlds, when the Brazilian won his first four fights by unanimous decision of the referees. On his debut, he ran over 2019 Asian champion Bek Nurmaganbet from Kazakhstan. In the second round, he passed as a tractor by Korean Hyeongkyu Kim, from South Korea. In the quarterfinals, he secured a medal by beating Polish Sebastian Viktorzak. Qualifying for the final came with a victory over Belgian Victor Schelstraete, in a fight that took place on Tuesday.

The medal is the eighth conquered by Brazil in the Men’s Boxing World Championships, the seventh in the last decade, after the CBB set up a permanent team in São Paulo. The first came with Hamilton Rodrigues, in 1986, a bronze. Twenty-five years later, Everton Lopes was gold and Esquiva Falcão silver in 2011. Two years later, Robson Conceição was silver, and Everton bronze. In 2015, Robson finished third. Finally, in 2019 Hebert Conceição won the bronze.

Also counting the Olympic Games, in which Brazil won silver and bronze with the Falcão brothers in 2012, gold with Robson in 2016 and with Hebert in Tokyo, and the bronze of Abner Teixeira in Japan, these are 12 important achievements of Brazilian men’s boxing in ten years.

Hebert did not go to the Worlds, claiming a hand injury, which he has had since before the Olympics, while negotiating his migration to professional boxing. Abner competed in Belgrade, but lost right away on his debut, to Magomedov Sadam, home athlete, by 4-1. Except for Keno, the Brazilians who went further at Mundail were Michael Douglas (54kg) and Wanderson Oliveira (67kg), both defeated in the quarterfinals, one victory away from the medal.

The competition marks an attempt at a fresh start for Aiba, the international amateur boxing federation, which was prevented from organizing the Tokyo-2020 boxing tournament due to mismanagement. The entity tries to regain credibility with the Olympic movement, so that the sport is not excluded from the Paris-2024 program. Among the novelties, an expressive cash prize, which exceeded US$ 2 million, and the adoption of white gloves — until then, every boxer wore gloves in the colors of the corner, blue or red.