Keno Marley takes silver at boxing Worlds | boxing

The final started very balanced and studied. The two boxers kept their distance in the first round and landed few punches. Keno took more of the initiative, but four of the five referees considered the Azeri to be more effective. The Brazilian went up in the second round and managed to balance the score. But in the last round the Azeri held the duel, going a lot towards the clinch. The Brazilian won the last partial, but it was nearly enough to leave with the victory: 3-2 for the Azeri.