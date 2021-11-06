Keno Marley takes silver at boxing Worlds | boxing

Keno Marley Machado already had a spot on the podium and narrowly missed the title at the World Boxing Championship. This Friday, the 21-year-old from Bahia was bested by Loren Alfonso Dominguez, a Cuban naturalized by Azerbaijan, in the final. In a very balanced confrontation and a split decision by the judges (3 to 2), the Brazilian took the silver in the under 86kg category at the World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia.
Keno Marley Machado at the Boxing Worlds — Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
The under-86kg division was not part of the Tokyo Olympics, and Keno had to fight in the lower division, under-81kg, one victory away from the podium, stopping in the quarterfinals. Alfonso also played in the Games in this category and got the bronze. The categories for the Paris 2024 Games have not yet been announced.
Brazil now has eight medals in men’s Worlds (1 gold, 2 silvers and 5 bronzes) and four among women (2 golds and 2 bronzes). Éverton Lopes remains the only Brazilian world champion of Aiba (International Amateur Boxing Association) among men, with the light welterweight title in 2011. Roseli Feitosa was the country’s first world champion in 2010, and Beatriz Ferreira was champion in the lightweight in 2019 – the Olympic runner-up will defend her title at the women’s Worlds in December.
Keno’s path to the final was impeccable, winning all matches by unanimous decision (5-0). The Brazilian beat Kazakh Bek Nurmaganbet, Korean Hyeongkyu Kim, Polish Sebastian Viktozak and Belgian Victor Schelstraete. The Azeri, in turn, passed by Tawfiqullah Suleimani (competed under the banner of Aiba), the Romanian Paul Aradoaie, the Russian Sharabutdin Ataev and the Cuban Herich Ruiz.
The final started very balanced and studied. The two boxers kept their distance in the first round and landed few punches. Keno took more of the initiative, but four of the five referees considered the Azeri to be more effective. The Brazilian went up in the second round and managed to balance the score. But in the last round the Azeri held the duel, going a lot towards the clinch. The Brazilian won the last partial, but it was nearly enough to leave with the victory: 3-2 for the Azeri.