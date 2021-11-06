Know the foods that aggravate psoriasis and know which ones to consume to treat it

THE psoriasis is autoimmune skin disease, inflammatory and non-contagious that affects 1.31% of the Brazilian population, according to data from a survey conducted in 2017 by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD). Although incurable, this condition can be treated with medical help and, in addition, it is worth associating with adequate food to avoid crises.

+ Dermatologists Clear 5 Skin Myths You Need to Know

+ Should You Really Use Micellar Water?

According to information from SBD, the symptoms of this disease are uncomfortable and visible: red spots with dry whitish or silvery scales; small residual white or dark spots after improvement of the reddish lesions; dry skin and cracked and sometimes bleeding; itching, burning and pain; thick, detached, yellowish nails with changes in shape; joint swelling and stiffness; in more severe cases, joint destruction and deformities.

Although diet is not a substitute for medical treatment, some international health bodies say that certain foods can help reduce inflammation in the body, which in turn can help psoriasis, as it is an inflammatory disease. The information is from “The Sun”.

Beneficial foods for this condition include: salmon, tuna, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseed oil, kale, blueberries, pumpkin, cheese and eggs. Learn more below:

Oily fish, nuts and seeds

rich in Omega 3 and fatty acids, foods like salmon, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseed oil are great skin health allies.

Research on other inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, suggested that eating these foods that reduce inflammation in the body may be beneficial. “There is no definitive evidence that it works in psoriasis, but it could be an approach that some people believe helps,” stated the UK Psoriasis Association.

Fruits and vegetables

O United Kingdom National Health Service (in English: NHS — United Kingdom National Health Service) don’t recommend one diet specific for the disease, but states that it is important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet, including fruits and vegetables. There is a wide variety of fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants or anti-inflammatory compounds that are good for the skin, such as dark green leafy vegetables, berries and squash.

According to the NHS, exercising can also be a good alternative to food and treatment, as the activities relieve stress — which can reduce the symptoms of psoriasis.

D vitamin

Experts point out that vitamin D deficiency — present in the sun — has been linked to psoriasis. The SBD, for example, recommends taking time outdoors, as the sun helps keep your skin healthier — and regulates inflammation.

When sunbathing, do not do long exposures and prefer times with healthier rays, such as before 10 am and after 4 pm. In addition, just like anyone else, it is essential to use high protection sunscreen.

Some foods are also rich in vitamin D, such as cheese, yogurt, butter, eggs, salmon and tuna.

what to avoid

As well as many other conditions of health, psoriasis can also be aggravated by some foods. Find out what they are:

Gluten

Research suggests that a gluten-free diet—common in bread, pasta, cookies, cakes, and beer—may improve skin problems.

The National Psoriasis Foundation stated that “in a small number of cases, the elimination of gluten could lead to improvements. However, following a diet without this compound is very restrictive and challenging, so it’s not a step you should take unnecessarily.”

According to the Foundation, it may be a long process for the effects of cutting gluten to become evident, unless for those who have intolerance.

nightshades

Evidence indicates that the nightshades — family of plants that produce food like tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and eggplants, as well as tobacco — potentiate skin diseases such as psoriasis and eczema.

Alcohol

According to the Psoriasis Association, the alcoholic beverages can affect psoriasis as alcohol dehydrates and therefore can further dry the skin.

One scientific article published in 2019 highlighted that “patients with psoriasis and excessive alcohol consumption tend to have more severe inflammation”.

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence