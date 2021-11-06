know the rights of the microentrepreneur’s employee and the costs of the operation





pexels

One of the fastest growing categories in Brazil is the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI), which, with a fixed reduced monthly contribution, guarantees various rights and benefits to the entrepreneur.

Regularized by the regime, the entrepreneur may hire up to one employee, as long as he is over 16 years old and the activity provided is within the requirements of the MEI, so he will have labor rights recognized by the government as well as in other companies.

The part that the employer pays, in addition to the monthly salary, will be an additional 11% over this amount, which will be allocated to the FGTS (8%) and the remainder (3%) to the INSS.

worker rights

The employee must receive a minimum wage or the minimum wage of the category established by collective agreements, right to vacation, additional ⅓ on vacation, 13th salary, weekly paid rest, salary bonus, unemployment insurance and payment of FGTS.

In addition to these rights, with the employer’s contribution to the INSS, the employee can enjoy benefits such as sick pay, accident assistance, maternity allowance, disability retirement, death pension (paid to dependents) and incarceration allowance (paid to dependents).