Lack of parts brings down dealer sales in October

The lack of parts brought down the sales of automotive market in October. There was a 24.5% decline over 2021, the worst result for the month since 2016. The president of Fenabrave, the Federation of Dealerships, Alarico Assunção Junior, will review projections for the second year of the pandemic. “We started the year with a growth of 16%, we dropped to 13% and went to 11%, and probably, now, on the 1st, we should do a new review. The serious point of the whole situation is unfortunately that automakers and manufacturers are lacking components worldwide”, he says. Automakers and dealerships were closed in 2020 due to social isolation and the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic. A major recovery was expected for 2021, but the systematic lack of parts paralyzes the assembly lines.

Brazil has the capacity to produce five million vehicles. It produced two million last year. And there is now a negative expectation that this value will not be reached in 2021. “Today, aluminum, tires, a series of parts and components are missing. So, it’s very serious. Our belief is that this can be normalized as of the first half of 2022”, says Assunção. 162,000 light commercial cars, trucks and buses were sold. In the year, license plates reached 1 million and 740 thousand vehicles, an increase of 9.5% over January to October 2020. In stores, customers have a long wait for missing models, and used ones are valued, especially the used cars.

