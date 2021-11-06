Lava Jato assumes itself as the political party that has always been

following the steps of his former informal boss Sergio Moro, former Lava Jato coordinator Deltan Dallagnol has announced that he will start a career in politics. But that’s not quite true. His political career began many years ago illegally within the Public Ministry. And here I am not giving an opinion, but making a statement based on the facts raised by numerous reports by Vaza Jato. Let us remember a few.
In January 2018, election year, Dallagnol opened a window on his Telegram and started a conversation with himself about the future of his career. The application was not only used to combine the lavajatistas tricks, but was also used as their self-reflection corner. Dallagnol told Dallagnol: “I am only 37 years old. Jesus’ third temptation in the wilderness was a shortcut to kingship. Despite the fact that in 2022 there will be a renewal of only 1 vacancy and it is Alvaro Dias, if it is meant to be, it will be. I can draw a plan focused on making changes and that could end up having the effect of keeping this door open”. In other digressions about his candidacy, he concluded: “(I) would be easily elected”.
Just as he used the fame acquired at Lava Jato to fatten his bank account with lectures and book sales, Dallagnol now intends to use it to fulfill his old dream of becoming a senator. In the conversations, Dallagnol stated more than once that he would have the support of Lava Jato members if he decided to run, which indicates that there were internal debates in the Public Ministry on the subject. The construction of the prosecutor’s political career, therefore, is Vaza Jato’s old spoiler of everything that’s happening today. Nobody can say that they are surprised.
Vaza Jato reports confirmed that Dallagnol was projecting his political career while abusing his power to investigate politicians — especially those with the potential to be his opponents in the future. The prosecutor spent a good deal of time from his work at the MP conjecturing hypotheses and outlining possibilities for his political future.
It is worth remembering that Alvaro Dias, quoted in Dallagnol’s conversation with himself, is the politician who was spared by the Lava Jato investigations. He appeared as a beneficiary of bribes in two different episodes investigated by the operation. Even so, it was never officially investigated by her. In one of these episodes, he was accused of receiving bribes to help undermine Petrobras’ CPI. Dias even gave testimony to Moro in 2017 about the case, but the former judge and then prosecutor Diogo Castor took it so lightly that they didn’t even ask if he had actually received the bribe. While the possible bribery of Moro and Dallagnol’s current supporter was ignored by the investigations, investigators planned to arrest Lula for stealing an object that was already his based on a fake news circulating on the internet.
That year, Alvaro Dias would run for president as a political representative of the Lava Jato, promising to do what pocketnarism did: make Sergio Moro minister of justice. Today, Podemos, the party of which Alvaro Dias is the main chief, will house all potential Lava Jato candidates. Today, after being relieved by the task force, Dias offers shelter in his initials to the lavajatistas who crave power. Podes became the Lava Jato party.
According to a survey by the 2020 Congress in Focus, the Lava Jato party is the most faithful to the pocketbook within the Chamber. The second most faithful is Patriota, who announced the Japanese Federalist as president of the party in Paraná some time ago. It is important to note that he was arrested for facilitating smuggling before becoming a celebrity thanks to Lava Jato, but of course this is not a problem for the… Lava Jato party.
Contrary to popular belief, carwash is closely aligned with pocket money on the main issues for the country. In addition to the Japanese Federal, Moro and Dallagnol, another figure who made fame with the operation plans to surf in popularity to be elected: the former attorney general of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot – that lavajatista democrat who confessed to having planned the assassination of Gilmar Mendes in the STF (and almost didn’t do it). As you can already imagine, Podemos was the party chosen to launch Janot. Notice how the pieces of this puzzle fit together.
Other 2018 Telegram conversations confirm that Dallagnol used public office to articulate his candidacy for the 2022 elections, which is prohibited by the Constitution. In one of the reports published by Agência Pública, it was clear that Dallagnol wanted to form an electoral base, targeting mainly evangelicals. From June to September 2018, “the attorney participated in at least 18 meetings with evangelicals, including lectures and closed meetings, an average of one per week.”
But it wasn’t just the evangelical electorate that Dallagnol approached. He also linked up “with Freemasons, Rotarians, businessmen and representatives of employers. The prosecutors of the cities he passed through practically became committees for the 2022 campaign″. Vaza Jato revealed a scandal with the potential to destroy the prosecutor’s career, which did not happen. On the contrary, he continued to be incensed by the mainstream press — especially Globo — and was able to calmly complete his dream of building a new career in politics.
Upon abandoning his career at the Federal Public Ministry, Dallagnol also ensured the shelving of the 52 cases he was the target of at the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP). Dallagnol had already been punished in two cases. Now, if elected, he will be even more protected by the privileged forum. But it is not the privileged forum that moves him in this career change. What drives him is the thirst for power, as was made explicit in the messages.
Lavajatism paved the road for the passage of the motociata of the Pocketnarist neo-fascism.
Lavajatism is the father of the Pocketnarism that today destroys the country in all sectors. In addition to illegally taking Bolsonaro’s main adversary out of the running, the task force contributed immensely to the demonization of political practice, opening the way for an extremist-speaking anti-system-savior-messiah to rise to power to put an end to era of the “poli-corrupts”. Lavajatism paved the road for the passage of the motociata of the Pocketnarist neo-fascism — and this is a fact that cannot be denied by anyone with an ounce of shame on their face.
Dallagnol and Sérgio Moro will now be able to revive in party politics the interplay of the little tables they used to make in their legal careers. How can you not remember when the judge appointed the prosecutor a witness for the prosecution of a case in which he was going to judge? How can we forget about the judge suggesting to the attorney the exchange of one of the Lava Jato attorneys before being promptly attended to? The judge worked on both sides of the counter: demanding that the prosecutor be agile in new operations, giving strategic advice and informal investigative clues, anticipating decisions and scolding Dallagnol as if he were his boss – all while holding the pen that would decide the future. political party of those who would be his future adversaries in party politics.
It was supposed to be a scandal of sufficient proportions to bury their political pretensions, but both continue to be highly regarded in the mainstream press as valiant soldiers in the fight against corruption. For the Lavajatista press, it matters little if the facts point in the opposite direction.
On the political trail, the ideological alignment between pocketbookism and laundering is even more evident. It is no wonder that Lavajatist candidacies are viewed favorably by the military, today the main pillar of support for the Bolsonaro government. Sergio Moro has already invited many high-ranking officers to the ceremony of his affiliation with Podemos. Among the guests is General Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz, former minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of Bolsonaro. The Lava Jato party has even invited him to run for the Senate. It’s not a coincidence.
Lava Jato died as an operation, but lavajatism remains alive as an extreme right-wing political current. Lavajatistas can be even more dangerous than pocketnaristas from a democratic point of view. They have massive support from the mainstream press, which has given them a false civilizing veneer and sells them as moderate center-right politicians, in a clear attempt to make them occupy the still vacant space of the third way.
These elements together increase the scope for them, with power in their hands, to commit undemocratic atrocities even worse than those they committed in their legal careers. As was clear from the reports by Vaza Jato, Lava Jato is a political party and lavajatism is a power project.