Lava Jato assumes itself as the political party that has always been

Photo: Jorge Araújo/Folhapress

following the steps of his former informal boss Sergio Moro, former Lava Jato coordinator Deltan Dallagnol has announced that he will start a career in politics. But that’s not quite true. His political career began many years ago illegally within the Public Ministry. And here I am not giving an opinion, but making a statement based on the facts raised by numerous reports by Vaza Jato. Let us remember a few. In January 2018, election year, Dallagnol opened a window on his Telegram and started a conversation with himself about the future of his career. The application was not only used to combine the lavajatistas tricks, but was also used as their self-reflection corner. Dallagnol told Dallagnol: “I am only 37 years old. Jesus’ third temptation in the wilderness was a shortcut to kingship. Despite the fact that in 2022 there will be a renewal of only 1 vacancy and it is Alvaro Dias, if it is meant to be, it will be. I can draw a plan focused on making changes and that could end up having the effect of keeping this door open”. In other digressions about his candidacy, he concluded: “(I) would be easily elected”. Just as he used the fame acquired at Lava Jato to fatten his bank account with lectures and book sales, Dallagnol now intends to use it to fulfill his old dream of becoming a senator. In the conversations, Dallagnol stated more than once that he would have the support of Lava Jato members if he decided to run, which indicates that there were internal debates in the Public Ministry on the subject. The construction of the prosecutor’s political career, therefore, is Vaza Jato’s old spoiler of everything that’s happening today. Nobody can say that they are surprised.

Vaza Jato reports confirmed that Dallagnol was projecting his political career while abusing his power to investigate politicians — especially those with the potential to be his opponents in the future. The prosecutor spent a good deal of time from his work at the MP conjecturing hypotheses and outlining possibilities for his political future. It is worth remembering that Alvaro Dias, quoted in Dallagnol’s conversation with himself, is the politician who was spared by the Lava Jato investigations. He appeared as a beneficiary of bribes in two different episodes investigated by the operation. Even so, it was never officially investigated by her. In one of these episodes, he was accused of receiving bribes to help undermine Petrobras’ CPI. Dias even gave testimony to Moro in 2017 about the case, but the former judge and then prosecutor Diogo Castor took it so lightly that they didn’t even ask if he had actually received the bribe. While the possible bribery of Moro and Dallagnol’s current supporter was ignored by the investigations, investigators planned to arrest Lula for stealing an object that was already his based on a fake news circulating on the internet. That year, Alvaro Dias would run for president as a political representative of the Lava Jato, promising to do what pocketnarism did: make Sergio Moro minister of justice. Today, Podemos, the party of which Alvaro Dias is the main chief, will house all potential Lava Jato candidates. Today, after being relieved by the task force, Dias offers shelter in his initials to the lavajatistas who crave power. Podes became the Lava Jato party. According to a survey by the 2020 Congress in Focus, the Lava Jato party is the most faithful to the pocketbook within the Chamber. The second most faithful is Patriota, who announced the Japanese Federalist as president of the party in Paraná some time ago. It is important to note that he was arrested for facilitating smuggling before becoming a celebrity thanks to Lava Jato, but of course this is not a problem for the… Lava Jato party.

Contrary to popular belief, carwash is closely aligned with pocket money on the main issues for the country. In addition to the Japanese Federal, Moro and Dallagnol, another figure who made fame with the operation plans to surf in popularity to be elected: the former attorney general of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot – that lavajatista democrat who confessed to having planned the assassination of Gilmar Mendes in the STF (and almost didn’t do it). As you can already imagine, Podemos was the party chosen to launch Janot. Notice how the pieces of this puzzle fit together. Other 2018 Telegram conversations confirm that Dallagnol used public office to articulate his candidacy for the 2022 elections, which is prohibited by the Constitution. In one of the reports published by Agência Pública, it was clear that Dallagnol wanted to form an electoral base, targeting mainly evangelicals. From June to September 2018, “the attorney participated in at least 18 meetings with evangelicals, including lectures and closed meetings, an average of one per week.” But it wasn’t just the evangelical electorate that Dallagnol approached. He also linked up “with Freemasons, Rotarians, businessmen and representatives of employers. The prosecutors of the cities he passed through practically became committees for the 2022 campaign″. Vaza Jato revealed a scandal with the potential to destroy the prosecutor’s career, which did not happen. On the contrary, he continued to be incensed by the mainstream press — especially Globo — and was able to calmly complete his dream of building a new career in politics. Upon abandoning his career at the Federal Public Ministry, Dallagnol also ensured the shelving of the 52 cases he was the target of at the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP). Dallagnol had already been punished in two cases. Now, if elected, he will be even more protected by the privileged forum. But it is not the privileged forum that moves him in this career change. What drives him is the thirst for power, as was made explicit in the messages.

Lavajatism paved the road for the passage of the motociata of the Pocketnarist neo-fascism.