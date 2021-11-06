Leopoldina’s early death

in the times of the emperor is portraying the life of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) and his family. Leopoldine (Bruna Griphao), the youngest daughter of the monarch, is also part of the story written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson. In the first phase, the public can meet her as a child, and in the second and current phase, she is in her adolescence.

Before becoming an adult woman, Leopoldina married Luís Augusto de Saxe-Coburgo-Gota, better known as august in the six o’clock soap opera. The ceremony took place in 1864, when he was 17 years old.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Soon after the sealed union came the couple’s children, although the first pregnancy did not go forward. The first to come into the world was the heir to the throne, Pedro Augusto, succeeded by Augusto Leopoldo and José Fernando. The couple’s fourth and last child, Prince Luís Gastão, was born in Austria.

Illness of Leopoldine

Permanently installed in Vienna, the Austrian capital, Leopoldina lived by her husband and children. That’s when, at 23 years, began to show symptoms of what appeared to be typhoid fever. The disease, transmitted by contaminated water, affected the entire city and not even the princess was free.

The year was 1871 and, in addition to the high fever, Leopoldina was also affected by characteristic patches of skin and intestinal problems, which led to a serious condition of dehydration and weakness.

According to historical records, Pedro II’s youngest daughter spent about 30 days convalescing, with the latter beginning to delirious and have convulsions. In February of the same year Leopoldine passed away, having his body buried in Germany, more precisely in the same place as St. Augustine.

It remains to be seen whether Leopoldina’s tragic and early death will be part of the story told in Nos Tempos do Imperador. At the current stage, the girl is getting to know her suitor better, Augusto, with whom she is already heavily in love, despite her lack of patience with her mother-in-law. At the same time, the novel now portrays the trigger for the Paraguay War, in 1864, that is, seven years before Leopoldina’s death.

Also read: In the Times of the Emperor: Gaston or Augustus? Find out who was Princess Isabel’s husband