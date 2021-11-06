Lewandowski scores, Bayern beats Freiburg to end Bundesliga sensation unbeaten | german football

With one goal in each half – one of them, for a change, noted by top scorer Lewandowski -, Bayern defeated Freiburg by 2-1, this Saturday, in a game valid for the 11th round of the Bundesliga. The other Bavarian goal was by Goretzka, with Haberer taking it in extra time.

The home result kept the Munich team in the isolated lead of the Bundesliga with 28 points and, in addition, ended Freiburg’s unbeaten record. The opponent is the sensation of the tournament, occupying the third place with 22 points.

Bayern players celebrate Goretzka's goal against Freiburg — Photo: REUTERS

As a result, Bayern had to break a sweat to win more than usual in the Bundesliga. Goretzka, after a pass from Thomas Müller, opened the scoring in the 30’s, piercing the least leaked defense of the competition.

In the second half, also at 30, Lewandowski took advantage of Sané’s pass and reached the 13th goal in the current edition of the Bundesliga. The Polish, who is the competition’s top scorer, reached 20 balls in the net in 19 matches he played against Freiburg.

In additions, Haberer took a discount for Freiburg, who, in the next round, will face Eintracht Frankfurt. Bayern, meanwhile, visit Augsburg. Games take place after the FIFA date of selections.