Lira attacks OAB by PEC of precatório: ‘classist entity’

The president of the Chamber, Congressman Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized this Friday (5) the possibility of the OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil) to adopt legal actions to suspend the result of the vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of court orders for alleged non-compliance with the house’s bylaws. According to Lira, the OAB works “in defense of fees”.

OAB has not defended for a long time [o combate] hunger and inequality, nor the rights of the poorest. It became a class entity of privilege.

Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber

Lira also told the UOL that there is no reason to justify actions questioning the PEC vote, other than what he qualified as “divergent political positions”.

A group of federal deputies also asked the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to annul the vote, because of alleged irregularities.

The vote of the PEC of the precatório ended at dawn on Thursday with the approval of the base text in the first round, with a score of 312 to 144. billion for the government in 2022, which enables the launch of the R$400 Brazilian Aid.

The PEC still needs to go through a second round of voting in the Chamber before going to the Senate. The second round vote is scheduled for next Tuesday.

OAB questions legitimacy

In a press release, the OAB questioned the legitimacy of the vote because Lira would have breached the Chamber’s regulations by allowing the presentation of an amendment called agglutinative to the opinion of rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) and passages negotiated with different benches.

“The agglutinative amendment aims to merge a text with amendments presented. However, in the case of PECs, this can only be done in a Special Commission. parliamentarians,” argues the organization.

According to the internal regulations of the Chamber, an agglutinative amendment is one that results from the merger of other amendments – which are proposals to the text of the PEC – or from the merger between amendments and the text. In the case of the PEC of precatório, the question is whether it would be possible to adopt an agglutinative amendment after the PEC has left the special commission.

During the week, before the vote on the PEC, Lira was asked by journalists in the Chamber whether the use of an agglutinative amendment in the proposal, already after approval by the special commission, would not represent a risk of judicialization.

At the time, he defended that the tool could be used, since voting in the Chamber would not have started. The agglutinative amendment was the legislative solution found by the base of the government to promote changes in the PEC after the text had already been approved by the commission. With the changes, the government got support for approval in the first round.

Postponement of court orders

The text approved by the Chamber brings two main changes. First, it allows the postponement of the payment of part of the court orders owed by the Federal Government in 2022. According to the Treasury’s calculations, this will generate a slack of R$44.6 billion.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts that the federal government has with individuals and companies, arising from definitive court decisions. When the court decision is final, the precatório is issued and becomes part of the federal government’s payment schedule.

An advocate of changes in the rules for the payment of court orders, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been calling the need to pay R$ 89 billion in court orders next year as a “meteor” on the economy. According to the ministry, there is no space in the budget. In comparison, the 2021 budget provides for the discharge of R$ 54.7 billion in court orders.

Spending ceiling dribble

Second, the precatório PEC changes spending ceiling rules, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation. In practice, the change is seen as permission to pierce the ceiling.

The text provides that the limit is no longer determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months up to December of the previous year. With this technical change, there will be a slack of R$ 47 billion in 2022, according to the calculations of the National Treasury.