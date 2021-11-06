livestock markets register high prices, although movement is still timid, analysts point out • Portal DBO

For the first time in a long time, the value of the São Paulo arroba rose this Thursday (11/04), mainly reflecting the reduction in the offer of finished cattle herds, informs Scot Consultoria.

According to Scot analysts, the slaughter scales of slaughterhouses present in the State of São Paulo are decreasing.

Compared to the times when they served from 8-10 days a few weeks ago, slaughter schedules today revolve around 5 days, on average, in São Paulo.

This situation forced buyers to offer more for the arroba do boi gordo paulista, which rose R$ 1/@ this Thursday, in the daily comparison, reaching R$ 263/@ (gross and forward price), informs Scot.

The prices of cows and heifers ready to slaughter were stable, traded at R$250/@ and R$258/@, respectively, under the same payment conditions.

In the assessment of consultancy Agrifatto, positive factors began to appear in the Brazilian live cattle market, after a period of great turmoil, generated by China’s insistence on maintaining the embargo on Brazilian beef, which started on September 4, after the registration of two atypical cases of mad cow in Brazil.

Agrifatto cites the extended holiday for All Souls, the receipt of salaries and the first installment of the 13th as factors responsible for generating a greater balance for the wholesale price of beef.

“With the balance of the wholesale market, the pressure on the live cattle should lose strength, that is, there is a perspective that this devaluation movement is very close to the end”, observes economist Yago Travagini, a consultant at Agrifatto.

In view of this, he reinforces, it is noted that, even if China does not return to buying Brazilian beef in the coming weeks, “the negative pressure is losing strength, with an ever closer balance for the wholesale beef carcass in São Paulo”.

“Should China return (the odds of this comeback seem to be increasing), the scenario gains a more bullish pattern”, reports Travagini.

In the evaluation of Agrifatto, without China, the domestic market gains even more importance and, historically, the month of November usually brings seasonal consumption above the average.

“With the Brazilian economy increasingly returning to normality, and unemployment falling, we will be able to sustain the prices of live cattle coming from domestic demand”, emphasizes Travagini.

According to data compiled by IHS Markit, this Thursday, the flow of marketing of fat cattle showed signs of recovery, although there is still a lot of resistance on the part of the meatpacking industries to work with values ​​far above the prevailing maximum.

“The caution of the buying end still lies in the Chinese absence of purchases of Brazilian beef”, evaluates the IHS.

However, the consultancy continues, reports are growing that the supply of confined animals is starting to decrease in some regions of the country, at the same time that the sector sees a scenario of recovery in domestic consumption with the arrival of the end-of-year festivities .

The drop in the number of cattle slaughtered in the last two months (September and October) served to adjust meat production a little better to current demand, especially after the stoppage of shipments to China, observes IHS.

“After this long process, the sector has been supported by the recovery of domestic consumption, a seasonal effect generated by the arrival of a greater input of typical end-of-year wages, with the payment of the 13th salary”, say IHS analysts, following the same analysis pointed out by other consultants in the livestock sector.

The total opening of economic activities in the country, after the social isolation measures to contain the Covid-19 virus, also brings some relief to the livestock sector, adds the IHS.

On the B3 stock exchange, the falls in the prices of live cattle futures were caused by sales of opportunities after the increases accumulated since the end of October.

At the wholesale level, beef sales registered greater intensity, to the point of allowing for increases in the prices of all the main beef cuts, informs the IHS.

“As already highlighted, production was being regulated and any sign of recovery would be enough to make room for firm beef prices”, says the IHS.

Maximum quotes for this Thursday, November 4th, according to IHS Markit data:

SP-Northwest:

cattle at R$ 258/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 248/@ (deadline)

MS-Gold:

cattle at R$ 256/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 249/@ (in cash)

MS-C.Large:

cattle at R$ 258/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 251/@ (deadline)

MS-Three Lagoons:

cattle at R$ 258/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 248/@ (deadline)

MT-Caceres:

cattle at R$ 242/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 233/@ (deadline)

MT-Tangará:

cattle at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 233/@ (deadline)

MT-B. Herons:

cattle at R$ 241/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 233/@ (deadline)

MT-Cuiabá:

cattle at R$ 242/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 231/@ (in cash)

MT-Colider:

cattle at R$ 243/@ (on demand)

cow at R$233/@ (on demand)

GO-Goiania:

cattle at R$ 246/@ (deadline)

cow R$ 241/@ (deadline)

GO-South:

cattle at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 236/@ (deadline)

PR-Maringá:

cattle at R$ 286/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 271/@ (in cash)

MG-Triangle:

cattle at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 236/@ (deadline)

MG-BH:

cattle at R$ 248/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 241/@ (deadline)

BA-F. Santana:

cattle at R$ 269/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 259/@ (in cash)

RS-Porto Alegre:

cattle at R$ 291/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 276/@ (in cash)

RS-Border:

cattle at R$291/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 276/@ (in cash)

PA-Maraba:

cattle at R$ 248/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

PA-Redemption:

cattle at R$ 246/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 241/@ (deadline)

PA-Paragominas:

cattle at R$ 256/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 246/@ (deadline)

TO-Araguaine:

cattle at R$ 251/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 241/@ (deadline)

TO-Gurupi:

cattle at R$ 251/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 243/@ (in cash)

RO-Cacoal:

cattle at R$ 249/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 241/@ (in cash)

RJ-Fields:

cattle at R$ 271/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 261/@ (deadline)

MA-Açailândia:

cattle at R$ 256/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 238/@ (in cash)