LoL: Riot opens restaurant with Arcane dishes in partnership with iFood

To promote the launch of Arcane, an animated series from League of Legends (LoL), Riot Games announced the opening of a pop-up restaurant in partnership with iFood with series specials and exclusive animation items.

According to the official statement released this Friday (5), the restaurant that will open on iFood will serve dishes such as fried chicken, hot dogs and hamburgers between November 6th and 27th, to accompany the launch of new episodes of the series, whose release will be in acts:

(Act 1) – November 6th | Episodes: 1, 2 and 3

(Act 2) – November 13th | Episodes: 4, 5 and 6

(Act 3) – November 20th | Episodes: 7, 8 and 9

The exclusive gifts of the series for those who place orders during the period will also be periodic:

First act runs from the 6th to the 12th of November, with a fancard with the art of Vi

Second Act from November 13th to 19th, with Jinx character fancard

third act – Season Finale, with distribution of an exclusive cup of Arcane

“With this release, we want to invite the audience that will watch Arcane to have a complete experience, going beyond the streaming screen and games, joining the real to the virtual”, explains Diego Martinez, general manager of Riot Games in Brazil.

The pop-up restaurant will open this Saturday (6), at 7 pm, and will be available in 50 cities in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santos and Minas Gerais. To find it, just look in the iFood highlights or search the app for “Arcane” or “League of Legends”.