LoL: Robo won’t follow in paiN either, LOUD comes out ahead and RED is a possibility

paiN Gaming is preparing for another casualty of its League of Legends squad. In addition to Tinowns, who will leave the organization to be a reinforcement of LOUD, another player is leaving the team. According to sources close to the MGG Brazil, Robo will also not be following paiN for next year and two teams have their eyes on the top: LOUD and RED Canids, which monitor the player’s situation.

However, the most advanced conversations are with LOUD, which has the advantage of having the player next year. Matilha’s interest is still recent, with only initial contacts with the top laner’s agent.

Robo is one of the greatest players in history in his position. Over the years, he’s been in every CBLOL playoff since he made his professional debut. In addition, there are three titles in the competition won: one by Flamengo, another by RED Canids and, finally, the last one won by paiN Gaming earlier this year. Robo and Tinowns were in bootcamp together in Europe last month during Worlds 2021 and auditioned for some teams in the region. There was a proposal by the CASE duo, which would buy a spot in the second division of the Spanish LoL league. The two stayed at the organization’s office.

The top came to paiN at the beginning of 2021 and was one of the team’s main players in the competitions in which he played. A title, a great solo performance on MSI, which garnered popular support never seen before, and a semifinal in the second stage.

With the recent market movements of LOUD, it seems the organization will even use Tay in the jungle for the next step. In addition to the player, Duds and Ceos are also on the team for CBLOL 2022.

We contacted paiN Gaming who “says they have a policy of never commenting on speculations or even negotiations that may be taking place. All confirmed information will be passed on to the entire press and communicated on the organization’s official networks”.

We got in touch with RED Canids who say they don’t comment on transfer window rumors.

We contacted LOUD which says it does not comment on market movements.