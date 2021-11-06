LoL: Tinowns and Robo should leave paiN and LOUD is likely fate, sites say

Apparently the fatherN will have an almost 100% revamped line-up for 2022. brTT and Luci and should not continue in 2022, the same journalists said that the top laner Robot and the mid laner Tinowns they will not remain in the organization either.

The rumors were given by journalists Luís Santana (MGG Brasil) and Yasser Sapag (ESPN Brasil). According to them, Tinowns is already on track to be the new midfielder of LOUD, and consequently Dynquedo will leave the organization. The emerald team also comes out ahead in hiring Robo, but the RED Canids also shows interest in top laner.

LOUD should maintain the bot laner DudsThe Boy and CEOs, while Tay, current top laner, should return to the position of hunter. Neither party commented on rumors of possible signings. If the rumors of paiN’s departures materialize, only Cariok would continue for the next year.

Path of Robo and Tinowns in paiN

Tinowns he is the longest-serving player in the current line-up in paiN, having joined at the end of 2019. Robot entered the second split of 2020 and remained until then. With them, the organization won the first split of the CBLOL 2021, breaking the five-year untitled fast.

paiN also represented Brazil in the MSI 2021, but ended up being eliminated in the Group Stage of the international event.

The same line-up of Robo, Cariok, Tinowns, brTT and Luci was kept for the second split, and they performed great in the Points Phase of CBLOL, finishing in the lead. In the playoffs, they were surprised by the Surrender and eliminated in the semifinal after losing 3-2.

It is worth remembering that the transfer window of CBLOL will open on November 8th.