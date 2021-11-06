Londrina x Cruzeiro: click and follow the game live on the Brazilian Series B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Samuel Venâncio/Itatiaia



Cruzeiro will face Londrina this Friday, at 9:30 pm, at the Café stadium, in Paraná. And the game of the 35th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B opens a very important sequence for Fox, who struggles to stay away from the relegation zone. The game against the team from Paraná is the first one against clubs that are sunk at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Raposa, who is in 14th place and has 40 points, starts the sequence against Londrina (17th with 38 points), then has Brusque (16th with 38 points), Vitória (18th with 33 points), Sampaio Corrêa ( 13th with 40 points) and closes his participation in Serie B against Náutico (9th with 45 points).

Follow the Jornada Esportiva da Itatiaia below. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Leo Figueiredo, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Álvaro Damião and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of Emerson Pancieri.

