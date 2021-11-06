low vaccination rate requires caution with agglomerations

São Paulo – Researchers at the Covid-19 Observatory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) defend caution in the resumption of social events with agglomeration, given the still insufficient rate of vaccination in the country. According to the scientists, the unrestricted resumption of habits like these is only effectively safe when complete immunization against the new coronavirus and its variants is 80% of the total population – while the country has 56%.

The alert is published at a time when various regions of the country call 100% of students to return to classroom classes, such as the state of São Paulo. In addition, events in crowded places, such as football stadiums, cinemas, concert halls and nightclubs already take place with maximum capacity. The researchers warn, however, that it is not enough for only the adult population to be properly vaccinated. And, also, that “significant number” of people still need to return for the application of the second dose or booster dose. Until October 25, more than 14 million Brazilians were more than 15 days late for the second dose of the immunizing agent.

“It is worth remembering that the population of adolescents, due to the type of social behavior they have, is one of the groups with the greatest intensity of circulation on the streets and coexists with other more vulnerable age and social groups”, says the publication.

The bulletin highlights that vaccination coverage has been increasing gradually, having achieved. However, these indices are still far from the level considered “ideal”.

Until this vaccination rate is reached, Fiocruz recommends that measures of physical detachment, use of masks and hand hygiene be maintained. In addition, events with agglomeration should only take place upon requirement of proof of vaccination among all participants.

Unvaccinated and the ‘fourth wave’

Due to the relaxation of restrictive measures, the Health Minister of Germany, Jens Spahn, warned this Wednesday (3) of the emergence of a “fourth wave” of covid-19 in his country. “In some regions of Germany, available ICU beds are again running out,” he warned. According to the minister, this new increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations has been “essentially” among the unvaccinated.

In this sense, he demanded that the states adopt stricter measures to control the circulation of the unvaccinated. He cited, for example, the prohibition of access to public places or the requirement of a negative PCR test – more expensive than the tests of antigens purchased in a pharmacy.

In Italy, health authorities in the Friuli Venice Giulia region also found a new photo of covid-19 contamination. Trieste, the capital of the region, has been registering repeated protests against the passport, since mid-October, when the national government established the so-called “green pass”, which requires the presentation of proof of vaccination to access workplaces.

Groups that resist vaccination have also jeopardized advances in fighting the pandemic in several other countries, such as France, the United States and Russia. In the latter, the country returned to record a new record of deaths – 1,189 deaths – this Thursday (4). To contain the spread of the disease, restrictive measures were adopted until this Sunday, but should be extended by the Russian government. Only essential services are allowed to work in person. There, less than 35% have been fully immunized so far.

UK approves drug

Also on Thursday (4), the UK government was the first to authorize the use of the drug molnupirvir against covid-19. Produced in capsules, the new drug, which has the trade name of Lagevrio, is produced by pharmaceutical company Merck (MSD, in Brazil). There is still no definition as to whether the drug can be purchased at pharmacies or whether it will be distributed by the National Health Service (NHS).

According to the British regulatory agency, the new medication is recommended for people affected with mild or moderate cases of the disease, and who have at least one risk factor – immunodeficiency, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, etc. In this sense, its use should occur immediately after the disease has been diagnosed in laboratory tests. Or within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Pandemic numbers in Brazil

Brazil registered 463 deaths confirmed by covid-19, totaling 608,671 fatal victims, this Thursday (4). In the moving average of the last seven days, registered deaths were 229. It is the lowest number since April 24, 2020. According to the panel of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), 13,352 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of cases has reached 21,849,137. The state of São Paulo is at the top of the list in number of cases and deaths. And Rio de Janeiro leads the mortality rate.