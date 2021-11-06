Lugano reveals how he learned from the ‘other side’ after wanting to beat up a São Paulo leader for back pay

Lugano revealed, in an interview, that he almost beat a São Paulo leader for salary delays, but he regretted it after living ‘the other side’

Today Disney channel commentator Diego Lugano is one of the great idols of recent Disney history São Paulo. After the end of his career, the Uruguayan came to work as a manager at Tricolor, being a link between the board and players.

In an interview with the podcast Flow Sport Club, the former player revealed that he had a big shock when changing roles and he recalled when he almost hit finance director in his playing days as an example.

“The story that best reflects the transition from player to manager was when I was still acting, and São Paulo was delaying some awards, some payments and I wanted to kill the financial director. One day I called him and said I would hit him in CT. He was hurting me as a leader. He didn’t show up, turned around and didn’t show up at the meeting,” he said.

“In my job as a manager, seeing the work effort of the finance director, of being able to honor commitments by getting less than he needs to spend, to have the accounts in order, with the tension… I thought: ‘Look how stupid I am and square’, this is a small example of how you learn from the other side”, he added.

Lugano also said that he might not accept Tricolor’s proposal if he went back in time, even for the last few months he lived and the intense way they were.

“If I went back in time, I don’t know if I would accept. My last six months in São Paulo were the most exhausting of my entire career. The club had never been demoted and I was the leader of the group. I thought about quitting at the end of the year and thought at night: ‘It’s not possible for me to end my career with this stain”, he said.

The Uruguayan recalled how his last weeks as an athlete were, even taking sleeping medications and that, at first, he refused the proposal to continue in São Paulo as manager.

“Every day I took sleep medication, every day, trying to understand and manipulate all that crisis that caught us and I ended up falling under that pressure. I was trying to avoid problems and still need to play. I got too tired and decided to stop, very conscious”, he recalled.

“Soon, because of my influence within the club, they understood that I could help. I refused at first and, after a month, I accepted because it was a new stage in my career, for me to learn and I could help out in the field. It was three positive years from the point of view of learning”, he concluded.