‘Made me a man’ · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) will reconnect in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The empress will finally get an affection and a declaration of love from her husband, who will kiss her. “You made me a man,” the monarch fired in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The character of Leticia Sabatella never hid her feelings for the father of her daughters, but was run over by Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) who in a flash entered her house, took care of the princesses’ education and took her place as Pedro’s wife.

However, something changed in the couple’s relationship. With the arrival of Dumas (Marcelo Valle), Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) became jealous of Teresa and was torn between his wife and the Countess of Barral.

In scene that will aired next Thursday (11) , the emperors will share a rare moment in the serial. Celestina’s friend (Bel Kutner) will show her husband the necklace he will put on his eldest daughter at the end of their marriage. “It’s a beautiful jewel! God let Elizabeth be happy,” he will wish.

Dom Pedro II will then claim that the princess was luckier than most women. “She had the power to choose her husband. Lucky you didn’t,” the emperor will add, looking at her tenderly.

Romantic moment

Teresa Cristina will declare that she has no regrets about her arranged marriage: “I’m not saying it’s a perfect marriage, that doesn’t exist. Isabel’s won’t be perfect either. Even though I felt hurt at times, I never stopped admiring you. You are a great man, a worthy emperor and above all a lover of this nation.”

Tonico’s enemy (Alexandre Nero) will make it clear that he also feels gratitude for all that he lived with the empress. “I am so grateful for your dedication to me, to our daughters, to this country,” Pedro will say, pulling her in for a kiss. The last time the two exchanged affections was when they were guests at the deputy’s house, but many years have passed in history.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

