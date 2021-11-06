Magalu launches free programming course for people aged 40 and over

Magazine Luiza this week announced a free technology program aimed at people aged 40 and over. According to the retailer, the initiative aims to help insert the population of this age group in the labor market.

O “Develops 40+” will offer 100 technology training scholarships (Python), 50% of which will be aimed at self-declared black or brown people.

The course will last for three months. With 200 hours of workload, Desenvolvimento 40+ will be divided into 108 hours of live remote classes and 92 hours of asynchronous online content, which allows the learner to access the material at the most suitable time for him.

The training ranges from the first programming concepts to the complex levels of the Python language, informs Magalu.

“The initiative’s proposal is to generate generational inclusion in Luizalabs, training programmers for an area that suffers from a shortage of labor and also to insert professionals aged 40 or over, who are also affected by the difficulties of the labor market”, says the company.

Magalu’s technology area, Luizalabs, has only 14.2% of contracted professionals aged 40 or over.

In addition to the lack of opportunities for individuals of this age, the scarcity of labor in the market is another factor that the project takes into account.

A study by Brasscom (Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies) points out that, since 2019, it would be necessary to hire 70 thousand people a year to cover the sector’s demands by 2024.

Prerequisites

To enroll in the program, the professional does not need to have prior knowledge in technology.

The person must be 40 years old or older, have completed high school, live in Brazil and be available to watch online classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7pm to 10pm.

Registration is open until November 22nd. You can register through the program’s website.