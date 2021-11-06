Magalu offers a free programming course for people aged 40 and over; know how to subscribe · Mediamax Newspaper

Magazine Luiza’s digital platform, Magalu, announces its new technology training program, “Develop 40+”. The project, in partnership with the Let’s Code programming school, will offer 100 technology training grants (Python) for people aged 40 or over, with 50% of the grants going to self-declared black or brown people, in addition to being open to the company’s internal public.

The course will last 200 hours and last for three months. There will be 108 hours of live viewing, remotely, three times a week, and 92 hours of asynchronous content online, which the student can watch whenever they want. The training ranges from the first programming concepts to the complex levels of the Python language.

The initiative’s proposal is to generate generational inclusion in Luizalabs, training programmers for an area that suffers from a shortage of labor and, also, inserting professionals aged 40 or over, who are also affected by the difficulties of the labor market. At Luizalabs, Magalu’s technology area, only 14.2% of professionals are 40 years old or more. With the course, the company takes another step towards a more diverse and inclusive work environment.

According to information from Brasscom (Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies), between 2019 and 2024, it would be necessary to hire, on average, 70 thousand people per year to meet the needs of this market, with 40 being trained annually. thousand professionals.

To enroll, you must be 40 years old or older, have completed high school, be available to watch online classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 pm to 10 pm, live in Brazil and have a desire to learn. No prior knowledge of technology is required. Registration for the program is open until November 22, on the website https://letscode.com.br/developed-magalu

At the end of the process, whoever completes the course will have the chance to participate in the selection process at Luizalabs, Magalu’s technology area, and compete for a job opening at the company.