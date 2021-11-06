Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) take off with Free Market

As vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil progressed and the economy returned to normality, a shadow of doubt began to hover over electronic retail companies — such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3): would the strong growth of e-commerce seen during the pandemic be slowed down with the reopening of physical stores? because the Free Market (MELI34) began to answer these questions, and the answer was encouraging for the industry.

The Argentine e-commerce giant reported a very solid quarterly balance: Gross Goods Volume (GMV), an indicator that measures total sales on retailers’ online platforms, reached US$7.3 billion between July and September of this year. year, an increase of 23.9% in one year. The company’s net revenue jumped 68% on the same basis of comparison, to $1.63 billion.

That said, what really matters to the Brazilian market is the performance of the Free Market in the country — and it did not disappoint. Net revenue obtained in Brazil increased 57% compared to the third quarter of last year; in reais, the growth was 112%.

Mercado Livre does not open the figure obtained in each of the markets in which it operates — there are also relevant operations in Argentina and Mexico. But even so, news of the strong expansion of Brazilian operations encouraged the other e-commerce companies on the exchange.

Magazine Luiza ON (MGLU3), for example, shoots up 12.64%, at R$ 12.47; Via ON (VIIA3) rises 9.42%, to R$ 7.20; and Lojas Americanas PN (LAME4) jumped 7.07% to R$ 6.04. The Free Market BDRs themselves (MELI34) also have one day of gains, advancing 3.27%, to R$ 75.42.

The logic is simple: if the Free Market managed to grow even in a scenario in which competition with shopping malls and physical stores increased, then it is to be imagined that Magazine Luiza, Via and Americanas will also achieve the same – which would prove the thesis that the e-commerce still has ample room to develop in Brazil.

O Seu Dinheiro prepared a video comparing Magazine Luiza and Via’s operating performance — and the multiples of their shares on the stock exchange. Want to know the strengths and weaknesses of each company? Just play:

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Lojas Americanas (LAME4): expectation for the balance sheet

First, it is worth noting that the stock exchange retail sector was performing quite poorly — its main representatives had accumulated losses of more than 50% since the beginning of the year. Thus, data from Mercado Livre served as a trigger for a positive correction movement in these shares.

Second, it is important to keep in mind the importance of digital sales in the revenue composition of each of these companies. Starting with Magazine Luiza: e-commerce represented around 71% of the company’s total sales at the end of the second quarter — which explains the more intense rise of MGLU3 to the encouraging signs of the Mercado Livre.

Via, in turn, has been stepping on the accelerator and rapidly developing its digital platforms. Still, the company’s e-commerce accounts for a much smaller share of total sales, about 55% in the second quarter.

This positive expectation, however, could turn into frustration if the quarterly balance sheets of Brazilian retailers do not show such intense growth — which, ultimately, may indicate a loss of share for the Free Market and other competitors, such as Asian operators of e-commerce platforms.

Via (VIIA3) reports its numbers on the 10th, after the market closes; Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Lojas Americanas (LAME4) publish their balance sheet the following day, also at night.