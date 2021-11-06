Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) gives up to 80% discount on Black Friday month

Business

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) prepared a series of actions for the month of Black Friday, including the third edition of the show “Black das Blacks”. According to the retailer, the consumer does not need to wait until November 26 to buy products, since Magalu has extended the period of offers to the entire month with the campaign “Now or Never”.

In November, Magazine Luiza will release, daily, discounts of up to 80% in all categories. These offers only last 24 hours and are valid both in physical stores, on the website and in the app. Advance offers — ranging from newly launched consumer electronics to supermarket products — won’t come back cheaper on the day of the sexta-feira Negra.

“We arrived at Black Friday with a mix of premium products, which are the Brazilians’ dream of consumption, as well as market, fashion, sports and beauty items, with unmissable prices”, says Eduardo Galanternick, business vice president at Magalu. “We will mark the month of November, both with our promotions and with the show that, once again, will innovate.”

This year, the show, which takes place on November 25, will last two and a half hours and will be presented by Luciano Huck and Anitta, with full broadcast on the Multishow channel from 10 pm and live entries during the program ‘The Voice Brasil’, on TV Globo. In addition to the shows of Jorge e Mateus, Luisa Sonza and Joe Cowboy, the live will have fashion shows and offers with up to 80% off.

In addition to the broadcast on Multishow and live entries on TV Globo, the show “Black of Blacks Magalu” will expand your digital reach. In 2021, the event will also be broadcast via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and — for the first time — Magalu’s TikTok. The transmission will also take place through the Globoplay streaming platform and can also be accessed through the globe.com.

“It is with great satisfaction that we reach the third edition of this very robust project. Together with Magalu and Ogilvy, we have included the best of our content and a great knowledge of the public to communicate to the audience in an optimized way, generating maximum engagement. This is an example of a multiplatform action, with great conversion potential”, highlights Tatiana Souza, Globo’s Business Director for the Commerce sector.

Quote from Magazine Luiza

Today, after the news, at around 11:30 am, the actions of the Magazine Luiza fired 7.85%, traded at R$ 11.95.