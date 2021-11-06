Magazine Luiza shoots up 12% after the result of the Free Market boosting the e-commerce sector; Via takes off 10%

The actions of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) soared 12.27%, quoted at R$ 12.44, this Friday (5).

The rise came after the result of the Free Market boosting the e-commerce sector on the Brazilian stock exchange. With that, the actions of the Via (VIIA3) rose 10.79%, quoted at R$7.29.

The Free Market had a slowdown in revenue in the third quarter, as the gradual reopening of physical commerce in Latin America has imposed greater competition with digital companies, which soared during the pandemic.

The largest e-commerce portal in Latin America reported on Thursday that its sales volume (GMV) reached 7.3 billion dollars from July to September, an increase of 29.7% in constant currency over the same stage of 2020.

But the movement represents a slowdown in relation to the 117.1% expansion registered a year earlier, also in the annual comparison.

This more modest expansion partly reflected the loss of traction in acquiring new customers.

The company ended September with a base of 78.7 million unique users, an increase of 3.4% in 12 months. A year ago, this expansion had been 92.2%.

