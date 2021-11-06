Man shoots in a group that was in the square, kills one and wounds three – Generals

Praa Joo Barbosa Neto was isolated until night during the inspection work by the Civil Police (photo: Super Channel/Reproduction) The police are looking for a man who was riding a motorcycle with another man on the back, accused of shooting at a group of people in Praa Joo Barbosa Neto this Thursday afternoon (4/11), in So Sebastio do Anta, east Mines.

The shots fired by the pillion hit three people, one of whom, 62-year-old Jos Neves de Britto, died when he was admitted to the hospital in Inhapim. According to the Military Police, this man would not be targeted by the pair on the motorcycle.

Lieutenant Christfori, who led the team of military police who responded to calls from local residents, said that upon arriving at the scene, he found two victims shot, one in the face and the other in the leg. Both people were rescued, but Jos Neves ended up dying. Another victim was shot in the arm.

“What was found out until the moment that one of the victims, who would be the target of these shots, was grazed in the arm. We were able to contact this person, but as she is the victim of attempted murder, the fact is still under investigation. We are on stage,” said Lieutenant Christfori.

The man accused of shooting people was arrested in an unusual situation after going home and changing his clothes shortly after the crime. Covertly, he walked back to the house, as if nothing had happened.

But he was recognized by a man who was in the square when the shooting took place. Furious, the man armed himself with a knife and charged at him for satisfaction. And landed knife blows to the sniper’s head.

The confusion was seen by the PM who was nearby. The police intervened immediately, disarming the man with the knife and arresting the accused of shooting, who was taken to hospital to receive first aid.

The Military Police continues in the operation to identify and arrest the motorcycle rider.

“Unfortunately, the outcome brought a fatal victim, but the Military Police are doing their job here. We are running after them, trying to unravel what actually led to these shootings, to this rift,” said Lieutenant Christfori.